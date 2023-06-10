Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Are you taking everybody to Miami?': Guardiola sarcastic with Aguero ahead of Man City vs Inter UCL final

    As the UEFA Champions League approaches its climax, all attention is focused on the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, where Manchester City and Inter Milan will battle for the prestigious title. Adding to the excitement, former City star Sergio Aguero will support his former club at the venue.

    Football 'Are you taking everybody to Miami?': Guardiola gets sarcastic with Aguero ahead of Man City vs Inter UCL final osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 10, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

    As the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season reaches its pinnacle, all eyes are on Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium where Manchester City is set to clash with Inter Milan in an epic battle for the coveted title. Sergio Aguero, the former City star and close friend of Lionel Messi is seen sharing a joke with Pep Guardiola.

    Following Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami in the United States of America, Sergio Aguero who is also residing in the country shared a light-hearted joke with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola who suggested the idea of taking all the players to America.

    Aguero and Messi have shared a deep bond both on and off the football pitch for many years. Their friendship blossomed during their time together at Barcelona, where they formed a lethal partnership that brought numerous triumphs for the Spanish giants. Although Aguero departed Barcelona to join Manchester City season, their friendship remained intact.

    Aguero's presence in Istanbul adds an extra layer of excitement and emotion to this high-stakes encounter.

    While Aguero may no longer wear the sky-blue jersey of Manchester City, his legacy as a club legend endures. During his time at the Etihad Stadium, Aguero etched his name in City's history books, delivering unforgettable moments, including the iconic last-minute goal against Queens Park Rangers that secured the Premier League title in 2012.

    Sergio Aguero's influence on the club and the admiration of City fans make his presence in Istanbul all the more significant.

    Also read: Champions League Final: 5 reasons why Inter Milan could stop Manchester City from achieving dream treble

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tennis French Open 2023: Casper Ruud reveals key to success after entering finals with win over Zverev osf

    French Open 2023: Casper Ruud reveals key to success after entering finals with win over Zverev

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: India's resilient fightback falls short as Australia end Day 3 on a high

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: India's resilient fightback falls short as Australia end Day 3 on a high

    tennis French Open 2023: Great respect for Alcaraz, says Djokovic after win over World No. 1 to seal berth in finals snt

    French Open 2023: Djokovic defeats ailing Alcaraz to enter finals; says 'great respect' for World No.1 (WATCH)

    Arrest Brij Bhushan, don't break us: Wrestlers to Delhi Police who took woman grappler to WFI chief's office snt

    Arrest Brij Bhushan, don't break us: Wrestlers to Delhi Police who took woman grappler to WFI chief's office

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Blinder from Green to get rid of century-bound Rahane leaves fans stunned

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Blinder from Green to get rid of century-bound Rahane leaves fans stunned

    Recent Stories

    Jharkhand students' union calls for 48-hour strike against state govt over recruitment policy AJR

    Jharkhand students' union calls for 48-hour strike against state govt over recruitment policy

    Tejasswi Prakash SEXY Pictures: Actress turns 29; know why fans love THIS diva (ATG)

    Tejasswi Prakash SEXY Pictures: Actress turns 29; know why fans love THIS diva

    Indian space startup Azista BST is sending its first satellite onboard Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 on June 13

    Indian space startup Azista BST is sending its first satellite onboard Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 on June 13

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets heads of Pfizer in US; Likely to open a branch in Kerala anr

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets heads of Pfizer in US; Likely to open a branch in Kerala

    Tennis French Open 2023: Casper Ruud reveals key to success after entering finals with win over Zverev osf

    French Open 2023: Casper Ruud reveals key to success after entering finals with win over Zverev

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon