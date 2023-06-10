'Are you taking everybody to Miami?': Guardiola sarcastic with Aguero ahead of Man City vs Inter UCL final

As the UEFA Champions League approaches its climax, all attention is focused on the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, where Manchester City and Inter Milan will battle for the prestigious title. Adding to the excitement, former City star Sergio Aguero will support his former club at the venue.

Following Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami in the United States of America, Sergio Aguero who is also residing in the country shared a light-hearted joke with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola who suggested the idea of taking all the players to America.

Aguero and Messi have shared a deep bond both on and off the football pitch for many years. Their friendship blossomed during their time together at Barcelona, where they formed a lethal partnership that brought numerous triumphs for the Spanish giants. Although Aguero departed Barcelona to join Manchester City season, their friendship remained intact.

Aguero's presence in Istanbul adds an extra layer of excitement and emotion to this high-stakes encounter.

While Aguero may no longer wear the sky-blue jersey of Manchester City, his legacy as a club legend endures. During his time at the Etihad Stadium, Aguero etched his name in City's history books, delivering unforgettable moments, including the iconic last-minute goal against Queens Park Rangers that secured the Premier League title in 2012.

Sergio Aguero's influence on the club and the admiration of City fans make his presence in Istanbul all the more significant.

