Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti had nothing but praise for Jude Bellingham's impressive performance as the young midfielder made his debut for the club in a thrilling pre-season encounter against AC Milan in Los Angeles. The match saw Real Madrid secure a remarkable comeback victory, with Federico Valverde scoring twice in quick succession and Vinicius Junior sealing the win with a late goal, overturning AC Milan's 2-0 half-time lead provided by Fikayo Tomori and Luka Romero.

Jude Bellingham, who recently completed a high-profile £88.5 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid, showcased his talents on the field, catching the eye of both fans and the manager alike. Describing Bellingham as a "complete midfielder," Ancelotti lauded the young Englishman's performance during the game. Bellingham's contribution on the pitch was notable as he played for 64 minutes before being substituted for Nico Paz.

The manager's words of appreciation for Bellingham's debut performance further solidify the midfielder's potential as a valuable asset for Real Madrid's squad. Fans and football enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to witnessing more of Bellingham's skills and versatility in the coming matches, as his presence promises to add depth and dynamism to the team's midfield.

With a high-profile move to one of Europe's most prestigious football clubs, Bellingham's journey in the white jersey has just begun, and the anticipation surrounding his impact on Real Madrid's gameplay is huge.

“Bellingham played very well and the team has to get used to his quality, which is unbelievable. His arrival into the box is hugely important for the team. He’s a fantastic player, very important for us because he’s a complete midfielder and he brings real pace and intensity to the game. said Ancelotti

“He moves extremely well without the ball and he’s different to the other midfielders we have. He makes the most of the free space and adds another dimension to this squad, which is fantastic.” added Ancelotti

