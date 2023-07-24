Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Carlo Ancelotti lauds Jude Bellingham as 'complete midfielder' after Real Madrid debut against AC Milan

    Real Madrid's manager, Carlo Ancelotti expressed his admiration for Jude Bellingham's outstanding debut performance as the young midfielder showcased his skills in a thrilling pre-season match against AC Milan.

    Football Carlo Ancelotti lauds Jude Bellingham as 'complete midfielder' after Real Madrid debut against AC Milan osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 1:34 PM IST

    Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti had nothing but praise for Jude Bellingham's impressive performance as the young midfielder made his debut for the club in a thrilling pre-season encounter against AC Milan in Los Angeles. The match saw Real Madrid secure a remarkable comeback victory, with Federico Valverde scoring twice in quick succession and Vinicius Junior sealing the win with a late goal, overturning AC Milan's 2-0 half-time lead provided by Fikayo Tomori and Luka Romero.

    Jude Bellingham, who recently completed a high-profile £88.5 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid, showcased his talents on the field, catching the eye of both fans and the manager alike. Describing Bellingham as a "complete midfielder," Ancelotti lauded the young Englishman's performance during the game. Bellingham's contribution on the pitch was notable as he played for 64 minutes before being substituted for Nico Paz.

    The manager's words of appreciation for Bellingham's debut performance further solidify the midfielder's potential as a valuable asset for Real Madrid's squad. Fans and football enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to witnessing more of Bellingham's skills and versatility in the coming matches, as his presence promises to add depth and dynamism to the team's midfield.

    Also Read: French players' union threatens legal action against PSG over Kylian Mbappe's pre-season exclusion

    With a high-profile move to one of Europe's most prestigious football clubs, Bellingham's journey in the white jersey has just begun, and the anticipation surrounding his impact on Real Madrid's gameplay is huge.

    “Bellingham played very well and the team has to get used to his quality, which is unbelievable. His arrival into the box is hugely important for the team. He’s a fantastic player, very important for us because he’s a complete midfielder and he brings real pace and intensity to the game. said Ancelotti

    “He moves extremely well without the ball and he’s different to the other midfielders we have. He makes the most of the free space and adds another dimension to this squad, which is fantastic.” added Ancelotti

    Also Read: AIFF aims to send Sunil Chhetri-led team to Asian Games after sports ministry's approval

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 1:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Ashes 2023: Rain spoils England's victory chances; Australia retains the Ashes urn osf

    Ashes 2023: Rain spoils England's victory chances; Australia retains the Ashes urn

    Sports Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton nears two-year contract extension with Mercedes osf

    Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton nears two-year contract extension with Mercedes

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: Rohit Sharma's last 30 Test Innings; A Record of consistency osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Rohit Sharma sets a record with double-digit scores in 30 consecutive Test innings

    Tennis Carlos Alcaraz shines, but Spain suffers defeat at Hopman Cup osf

    Carlos Alcaraz shines, but Spain suffers defeat at Hopman Cup

    Sports Formula 1: Max Verstappen secures Red Bull's Historic 12th consecutive win with victory at Hungarian GP osf

    Formula 1: Max Verstappen secures Red Bull's historic 12th consecutive win with victory at Hungarian GP

    Recent Stories

    Ed-tech giant Byjus vacates Bengaluru offices amidst crisis and cost-cutting measures vkp

    Ed-tech giant Byjus vacates Bengaluru offices amidst crisis and cost-cutting measures

    Jawan: Witness Shah Rukh Khan's film's villain Vijay Sethupathi in menacing avatar MSW

    Jawan: Witness Shah Rukh Khan's film's villain Vijay Sethupathi in menacing avatar

    Youthful skin in your 30s 7 tips to keep your skin wrinkle free gcw eai

    Youthful skin in your 30s: 7 tips to keep your skin wrinkle-free

    DIY self care Here is how you can create your spa day at home mis

    DIY self care: Here's how you can create your spa day at home

    Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha admits secret 'red diary' acquisition following CM Gehlot's request AJR

    Rajendra Gudha vs Ashok Gehlot: Explosive 'Red Diary' rocks Rajasthan assembly

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon