Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has reportedly turned down a staggering contract offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, opting instead to remain in Europe despite growing concerns over Red Devil's future.

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal have been pursuing the Portuguese star aggressively in recent weeks. According to several reports, Fernandes' agent, Miguel Pinho, spent three days at the Four Seasons hotel in Riyadh last week, where he held face-to-face talks with Al-Hilal officials.

The Saudi club reportedly offered Fernandes a contract worth 200 million pounds over three years, which included a tax-free weekly wage of 700,000 pounds —quadruple his current 280,000-pound salary. Additionally, they were prepared to table a transfer fee in the region of 100 million pounds for the midfielder.

Fernandes Turns Down Saudi Millions to Stay in Europe

Despite the lucrative nature of the proposal, reports on Tuesday indicate that Fernandes has rejected the offer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the 29-year-old midfielder is "keen to continue playing at the top level of European football."

However, United’s recent struggles may complicate that ambition. Ruben Amorim's side finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham, missing out on Champions League qualification—and the 100 million-pound in revenue that comes with it.

Fernandes' Cryptic Social Media Activity Fueled Exit Speculation

Speculation over Fernandes' future intensified following cryptic social media activity and his appearance at a birthday gathering for compatriot Joao Cancelo, who currently plays for Al-Hilal.

Over the weekend, Fernandes shared an Instagram Story in Portuguese that read: “If you tried and failed, congratulations! There are people who don’t even try.” The post came just days after his return from United’s post-season tour of the Far East, which included a humiliating loss to ASEAN All-Stars in Malaysia.

Amorim and Fernandes Speak Out

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, speaking after their 3-1 win in Hong Kong, dismissed suggestions that Fernandes had played his last game for the club.

“I don’t think so. I don’t know for sure. I think he wants to stay. He is saying no to a lot of things. The club can find other ways to make money. The feeling I get is that he wants to continue for sure with Man United, you never know,” Amorim said.

Fernandes himself left the door open to a potential departure following United's defeat in the Europa League final.

“If the club thinks it’s time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it’s what it is. Football sometimes is like this,” he said.

United sources continue to insist they have no intention of selling their captain. However, the loss in the Europa League final has increased financial pressure on the club, especially with Fernandes being one of their most valuable assets.

For now, Fernandes is expected to join up with the Portuguese national team ahead of their international fixtures, while questions over his club future continue to swirl.