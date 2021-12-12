  • Facebook
    Barcelona struggling with psychological issue, need a general reset: Manager Xavi Hernandez

    After crashing out of Champions League with a 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has admitted that his team is currently struggling with a psychological issue; adds that they need a general reset.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Barcelona, First Published Dec 12, 2021, 8:39 PM IST
    Days after Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League with a 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich, the team's manager Xavi Hernandez, admitted that the Spanish giant is currently struggling with a 'psychological issue' that affects their performances. Hernandez, who once graced Camp Nou as a legendary midfielder, added that the need of the hour is to reset to create a new Barcelona.

    Addressing a press conference days after the nightmare defeat, Xavi Hernandez admitted that the team is undergoing a psychological issue rather than a football one. "They have to believe it, and that is my job. We are encouraging them to dare and be brave. At Barcelona, it's not worth playing 6/10 or 7/10. You have to aim for excellence," the Barca boss added.

    Claiming that Barcelona is missing is 'courage', Xavi said that aiming low is not what the Spanish giant does. "Being brave and understanding the game, we are not that far from what we want," Xavi added.

    In November, the Barcelona legend took over from Ronald Koeman after one of the most torrid periods in the club's history. Lionel Messi left Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in the wake of a financial crisis. Having won two and drawn one in his first three games, Xavi would have expected to turn a leaf for Barcelona. However, things started to fall apart, with Barca losing 1-0 at home to Real Betis in La Liga before Wednesday's shocker. Barcelona's 3-0 defeat at Allianz Arena against German giant Bayern Munich saw them exit the Champions League at the group stage for the first time in 21 years, and they are 16 points away from La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

    Emphasising the need for a general reset, Xavi Hernandez said that there is more quality in Barcelona than it appears. "I have the feeling that defeat is installed, and it can't be like that. We need to ask for more commitment, be more demanding, courageous, work more. We must create a new Barca," the Barca manager added.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2021, 8:45 PM IST
