Barcelona ensures long-term commitment; Marc-Andre ter Stegen extends contract until 2028

Barcelona has made a significant move to secure their future by announcing the contract extension of their first-choice goalkeeper and club captain, Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona has officially solidified their future by announcing the contract extension of their first-choice goalkeeper and club captain, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, until 2028. The 31-year-old German international, whose previous deal was set to conclude in 2025, has now reaffirmed his commitment to the club for an additional three years. This extension, which had been under discussion since the previous week, culminated with ter Stegen officially signing the new contract. Notably, the agreement features a substantial release clause of €500 million, underscoring the significance of ter Stegen's role within the team.

Ter Stegen's contributions over the past year have been pivotal to Barcelona's successes, notably their victories in La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup during the previous season. As the second captain of the club, behind Sergi Roberto, ter Stegen's leadership qualities on and off the field have merited his prominent role.

Moreover, the renewal of ter Stegen's contract aligns with Barcelona's efforts to adhere to Financial Fair Play regulations. Reports suggest that the German goalkeeper has voluntarily agreed to make concessions in his salary. Sources indicate that ter Stegen has consented to defer a portion of his wages until 2025, accompanied by a 30% reduction in his salary from 2025 to 2028.

This strategic maneuver not only enhances the club's financial stability but also opens up room within the salary structure for the current season. Consequently, Barcelona might now have the flexibility to register backup goalkeeper Inaki Pena without exceeding their financial limits.

Also Read: Atletico Madrid president confirms Joao Felix's desire to leave