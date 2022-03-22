Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona's Aubameyang explains Dragon Ball Z celebration after El Clasico feat

    The former Arsenal star scored two goals and got an assist as the Catalan club dominated the clash and became the first team to beat Los Blancos at the Bernabeu in La Liga this season.

    football Barcelona Aubameyang explains Dragon Ball Z celebration after El Clasico feat snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Madrid, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

    After Barcelona's emphatic 4-0 win against Real Madrid, striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed the meaning behind his goal celebration during Sunday's El Clasico.

    The former Arsenal star scored two goals and got an assist as the Catalan club dominated the clash and became the first team to beat Los Blancos at the Bernabeu in La Liga this season.

    Also read: 'It was my fault': Real Madrid's Ancelotti takes blame for El Clasico loss

    One of Aubameyang's celebrations was out of the ordinary, as the Gabonese striker went over to the crowd and received a small golden ball before gesturing the 'Super Saiyan' from the animated television series Dragon Ball Z.

    "It was a ball from Dragon Ball. With it, you can make a wish. I wanted to win and score a goal for my grandparents, who are gone. A friend of mine gave it to me. I thought about it today," revealed Aubameyang after the game.

    The 32-year-old, who broke two records and equalled another during the game, is such a huge fan of the TV show that he also has a Dragon Ball Z tattoo on his leg.

    Following his stellar show, the Gabon international became the first player to be directly involved in three goals in their El Clasico debut in the 21st century.

    Aubameyang also became the first player to score in five successive appearances against Real Madrid in the 21st century, having netted five goals in his four previous matches against Los Blancos while at Borussia Dortmund.

    Since joining Barcelona in January, Aubameyang has now scored nine goals in 11 appearances, including a hat-trick against Valencia in Mestalla.

    Last week, the Gabonese revealed his key to success in the Spanish club, saying that being happy has been the driving force. 

    "What can I tell you? I am working a lot, and I think that the most important thing is that I am happy," he said, as cited by Mundo Deportivo. "When you are happy, you have excitement for everything, to score goals, to help the team and to kill," Aubameyang added.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Beckham applauded for letting Ukrainian doctor use his Instagram account to show life-saving work snt

    Beckham applauded for letting Ukrainian doctor use his Instagram account to show life-saving work

    tennis indian wells Rafael Nadal reveals breathing difficulties leaves fans worried snt

    'Feels like a needle inside': Nadal reveals breathing difficulties; leaves fans worried

    Harbhajan Singh, AAP's Rajya Sabha nominee, has a vision for youth of Punjab snt

    Harbhajan Singh, AAP's Rajya Sabha nominee, has a vision for youth of Punjab

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here's what Juhi Chawla feels about Aryan Khan, Suhana and Jhanvi Mehta representing KKR Kolkata Knight Riders-ayh

    Here's what Juhi Chawla feels about Aryan, Suhana and Jhanvi representing KKR

    La Liga 2021-22: Xavi surprised as Barcelona hammers Real Madrid in El Clasico-ayh

    La Liga 2021-22: Xavi surprised as Barcelona hammers Real Madrid in El Clasico

    Recent Stories

    Common entrance test for central universities Class 12 marks wont count gcw

    Common entrance test for central universities, Class 12 marks won't count

    JNU scholar's book explores big debt that West owes India

    JNU scholar's book explores big debt that West owes India

    Indias response is somewhat shaky to Ukraine war, says Biden - ADT

    India's response is 'somewhat shaky' to Ukraine war, says Biden

    Kisan Andolan failed to result in BJP s loss In Uttar Pradesh Yogendra Yadav gcw

    Kisan Andolan 'failed' to result in BJP's loss In UP: Yogendra Yadav

    Paulo Dybala to leave Juventus next summer, confirms CEO-ayh

    Paulo Dybala to leave Juventus next summer, confirms CEO

    Recent Videos

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Gurudwara in Warsaw reaches out to Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian aid-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Gurudwara in Warsaw reaches out to Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian aid

    Video Icon