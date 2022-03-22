Barcelona's Aubameyang explains Dragon Ball Z celebration after El Clasico feat

The former Arsenal star scored two goals and got an assist as the Catalan club dominated the clash and became the first team to beat Los Blancos at the Bernabeu in La Liga this season.

After Barcelona's emphatic 4-0 win against Real Madrid, striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed the meaning behind his goal celebration during Sunday's El Clasico.

The former Arsenal star scored two goals and got an assist as the Catalan club dominated the clash and became the first team to beat Los Blancos at the Bernabeu in La Liga this season.

One of Aubameyang's celebrations was out of the ordinary, as the Gabonese striker went over to the crowd and received a small golden ball before gesturing the 'Super Saiyan' from the animated television series Dragon Ball Z.

"It was a ball from Dragon Ball. With it, you can make a wish. I wanted to win and score a goal for my grandparents, who are gone. A friend of mine gave it to me. I thought about it today," revealed Aubameyang after the game.

The 32-year-old, who broke two records and equalled another during the game, is such a huge fan of the TV show that he also has a Dragon Ball Z tattoo on his leg.

Following his stellar show, the Gabon international became the first player to be directly involved in three goals in their El Clasico debut in the 21st century.

Aubameyang also became the first player to score in five successive appearances against Real Madrid in the 21st century, having netted five goals in his four previous matches against Los Blancos while at Borussia Dortmund.

Since joining Barcelona in January, Aubameyang has now scored nine goals in 11 appearances, including a hat-trick against Valencia in Mestalla.

Last week, the Gabonese revealed his key to success in the Spanish club, saying that being happy has been the driving force.

"What can I tell you? I am working a lot, and I think that the most important thing is that I am happy," he said, as cited by Mundo Deportivo. "When you are happy, you have excitement for everything, to score goals, to help the team and to kill," Aubameyang added.