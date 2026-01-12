Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone apologised to Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and president Florentino Perez for his conduct during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final, admitting he was wrong after a heated exchange during and after the match.

Simeone bickered with Viniciusboth during Atletico's 2-1 semi-final defeat on Thursday and after the Brazilian was substituted.

Apologized to Florentino and Vinicius

The Argentine coach also said sorry to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, after appearing to tell Vinicius that the Los Blancos chief would kick him out of the club.

"I would like to apologize to Mr Florentino and Mr Vinicius for the episode we saw," Simeone told a news conference ahead of Atletico's Copa del Rey last 16 visit to face Deportivo La Coruna on Tuesday.

"It was not good of me to put myself in that position, and I accept I didn't do the right thing.

"Beyond tha,t the team that deserved to win went through, they deserved it."

Real Madrid Lost to Barcelona in the Super Cup Final

Vinicius scored a fine solo goal in the Spanish Super Cup final but Madrid lost 3-2 against Barcelona.

The winger's contract expires in June 2027 and as of yet he has not agreed a new deal with Real Madrid.

