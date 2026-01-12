- Home
- Sports
- 4 Explosive Takeaways From Barcelona’s Super Copa Final Win Over Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia
4 Explosive Takeaways From Barcelona’s Super Copa Final Win Over Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia
Barcelona defeated Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final, marking their third consecutive triumph. The clash highlighted possession dominance, Raphinha’s decisive display, defensive lapses, & a historic streak that strengthens Barca’s momentum.
Barcelona’s Possession Masterclass Against Real Madrid
For long stretches of the final, Barcelona showcased their trademark possession football, leaving Real Madrid chasing shadows. Pedri and Frenkie de Jong dictated tempo, while teammates ensured Los Blancos rarely touched the ball. Jude Bellingham and Alvaro Carreras grew visibly frustrated as Barca controlled the first half with ease, demonstrating their superiority in dictating the rhythm of play.
Raphinha’s Captain‑Like Performance Seals The Win
Raphinha once again delivered a standout performance, embodying leadership and hard work. His decisive goal came with a slice of fortune, but his relentless tracking back and support for his full‑back underlined his value. Under Hansi Flick, the Brazilian has become a model of consistency, setting an example for younger players on what it takes to succeed at Barcelona.
Defensive Frailties Continue To Trouble Barcelona
Despite dominating, Barcelona’s defense faltered twice, allowing Real Madrid back into the contest. Vinicius, goalless in 16 games, found joy against Jules Kounde, exposing weaknesses that should have been contained. Even after Robert Lewandowski restored Barca’s lead, Real equalised swiftly. Defensive lapses remain a recurring issue, often overlooked due to winning results, but still a pressing concern for the Catalans.
Historic Third Consecutive Final Win Over Real Madrid
Barcelona’s victory marked the first time they have beaten Real Madrid in three consecutive finals. This achievement adds weight to their current campaign, as they return to Spain with a four‑point cushion in La Liga. The triumph not only extends their dominance in the Super Cup but also reinforces their psychological edge over their fiercest rivals.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.