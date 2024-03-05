Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Arteta lauds 'great night' after Arsenal's 6-0 thumping sends message to Liverpool, Man City (WATCH)

    Mikel Arteta basks in joy as Arsenal secures a resounding 6-0 victory over Sheffield United, inching closer to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

    Arteta lauds 'great night' after Arsenal's 6-0 thumping sends message to Liverpool, Man City (WATCH)
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed delight as his team delivered a commanding 6-0 victory against Sheffield United, bringing them within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool. The Gunners showcased relentless dominance from the outset, with goals from Martin Odegaard, Jayden Bogle's own goal, and Gabriel Martinelli securing a 3-0 lead within 13 minutes. Ben White's contribution extended the lead before the hour mark.

    Arteta, revelling in Arsenal's seventh consecutive league win, praised his team's aggressive and positive start, emphasising the quality displayed in the final third. Arsenal's historic achievement of winning three consecutive away games by a five-goal margin in English league history was a testament to their exceptional form.

    Despite the remarkable goal-scoring prowess and defensive resilience, Arteta cautioned against dropping points in the title race against Liverpool and Manchester City. Acknowledging the demanding standards set by the top teams, he emphasised the imperative task of winning every remaining game.

    Arteta provided updates on injuries, mentioning Bukayo Saka's halftime withdrawal due to illness and Gabriel Martinelli's substitution after cutting his foot. The only downside to the evening, Arteta expressed concern for Martinelli's setback.

    On the opposing side, Sheffield United, languishing at the bottom of the table, endured another difficult defeat. Manager Chris Wilder acknowledged the pain of the season, describing his players as "broken and damaged." With the possibility of turning to youth for the remainder of the season, Wilder emphasised the resilience of his team, insisting they would not concede defeat despite the challenges.

    Arsenal's spectacular victory and Arteta's strategic insight have set the stage for an exciting title race, while Sheffield United contemplates a potential shift towards nurturing young talent in the face of adversity.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
