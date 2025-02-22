Antony's heartwarming reaction as disabled fan tries to kiss on-loan Man United winger wins hearts (WATCH)

Manchester United winger Antony, who joined Real Betis on a five-month loan deal until end of the season, continues to win over the club’s supporters, not just with his performances on the pitch but also with his touching gestures off it. A recent video has surfaced showing the Brazilian winger sharing a heartfelt moment with a disabled fan, further strengthening his bond with the Betis faithful.

Since joining the Spanish club, Antony has been in sensational form, netting three goals in his first four matches and claiming three Player of the Match awards. His impressive performances are a stark contrast to his challenging spell at Old Trafford following his high-profile 85 million pounds transfer from Ajax in 2022.

The latest viral clip shows Antony stepping out of his car to take pictures with fans. During the interaction, a disabled fan leaned in to kiss him, and the 24-year-old affectionately reciprocated by kissing her forehead multiple times. He then playfully asked for a kiss on the cheek, much to the delight of the surrounding supporters.

Speaking about the warm reception he has received from the Betis fans, Antony expressed his joy at life in Seville. “I'm very happy. I'm very happy with the city, with the people, with the love, with everything,” he said.

In a recent interview with Spanish outlet AS, Antony further elaborated on his positive experience in Spain. “I've had a great time in Manchester too, I won two titles and I'm very grateful,” he stated. “But when I say that I've found myself here, I'm happy, the people are like us in Brazil. The sun helps a lot. I wake up every day with a smile, and that's very important.”

Betis have already made it clear that they are open to keeping Antony on a permanent deal. Under the current loan agreement, the Spanish club covers at least 84% of his salary, exceeding 100,000 pounds per week. Meanwhile, Manchester United may look to offload him permanently to recoup a portion of their significant investment.

During his time at Old Trafford, Antony managed just 12 goals in 96 appearances, failing to justify his hefty price tag. Having struggled for game time in the Premier League this season, the winger now appears to have rediscovered his best form in Spain.

