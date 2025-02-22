Antony's heartwarming reaction as disabled fan tries to kiss on-loan Man United winger wins hearts (WATCH)

Real Betis winger Antony impresses with stellar performances and heartfelt fan interactions, making a strong case for a permanent move from Manchester United.

football Antony's heartwarming reaction as disabled fan tries to kiss on-loan Man United winger wins hearts (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 11:28 AM IST

Manchester United winger Antony, who joined Real Betis on a five-month loan deal until end of the season, continues to win over the club’s supporters, not just with his performances on the pitch but also with his touching gestures off it. A recent video has surfaced showing the Brazilian winger sharing a heartfelt moment with a disabled fan, further strengthening his bond with the Betis faithful.

Since joining the Spanish club, Antony has been in sensational form, netting three goals in his first four matches and claiming three Player of the Match awards. His impressive performances are a stark contrast to his challenging spell at Old Trafford following his high-profile 85 million pounds transfer from Ajax in 2022.

Also read: 'Just 4 wins in 14 games': Is Ruben Amorim regretting decision to take Manchester United's top job?

The latest viral clip shows Antony stepping out of his car to take pictures with fans. During the interaction, a disabled fan leaned in to kiss him, and the 24-year-old affectionately reciprocated by kissing her forehead multiple times. He then playfully asked for a kiss on the cheek, much to the delight of the surrounding supporters.

Speaking about the warm reception he has received from the Betis fans, Antony expressed his joy at life in Seville. “I'm very happy. I'm very happy with the city, with the people, with the love, with everything,” he said.

In a recent interview with Spanish outlet AS, Antony further elaborated on his positive experience in Spain. “I've had a great time in Manchester too, I won two titles and I'm very grateful,” he stated. “But when I say that I've found myself here, I'm happy, the people are like us in Brazil. The sun helps a lot. I wake up every day with a smile, and that's very important.”

Also read: Pep Guardiola's Man City future at stake after Champions League exit to Real Madrid?

Betis have already made it clear that they are open to keeping Antony on a permanent deal. Under the current loan agreement, the Spanish club covers at least 84% of his salary, exceeding 100,000 pounds per week. Meanwhile, Manchester United may look to offload him permanently to recoup a portion of their significant investment.

During his time at Old Trafford, Antony managed just 12 goals in 96 appearances, failing to justify his hefty price tag. Having struggled for game time in the Premier League this season, the winger now appears to have rediscovered his best form in Spain.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs SA: Afghan skipper Shahidi stresses on positives despite 107-run loss to Proteas snt

Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs SA: Afghan skipper Shahidi stresses on positives despite 107-run loss to Proteas

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Atul Wassan SHOCKINGLY wants Pakistan to win blockbuster clash; here's why snt

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Atul Wassan SHOCKINGLY wants Pakistan to win blockbuster clash; here's why

IML 2025: Sachin Tendulkar delights fans with batting masterclass in nets ahead of opener against SL (WATCH) snt

IML 2025: Sachin Tendulkar delights fans with batting masterclass in nets ahead of opener against SL (WATCH)

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Suresh Raina says clash will be 'big', confident India will win title (WATCH) snt

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Suresh Raina says clash will be 'big', confident India will win title (WATCH)

Champions Trophy: SA skipper Bavuma hails bowling show after win over Afghanistan, calls it one of their best snt

Champions Trophy: SA skipper Bavuma hails bowling show after win over Afghanistan, calls it one of their best

Recent Stories

Meta planning to expand Engineering Hub in Bengaluru amid recent layoffs: Report gcw

Meta planning to expand Engineering Hub in Bengaluru amid recent layoffs: Report

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Why is Virat Kohli struggling? Gavaskar explains KEY reason behind dismissals snt

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Why is Virat Kohli struggling? Gavaskar explains KEY reason behind dismissals

Atishi pushes BJP on Rs 2500 women scheme, demands answers from Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ddr

Atishi pushes BJP on Rs 2,500 women scheme, demands answers from Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Karnataka: Marathi-Kannada tensions flare as KSRTC bus conductor assaulted in Belagavi; VIDEO anr

Karnataka: Marathi-Kannada tensions flare as bus conductor assaulted in Belagavi; VIDEO

Georgina Rodriguez: 10 times Cristiano Ronaldo's love slayed in black snt

Georgina Rodriguez: 10 times Ronaldo's lady love slayed in black| PICS

Recent Videos

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Video Icon
Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Video Icon
KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

Video Icon
End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

Video Icon