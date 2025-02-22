'Just 4 wins in 14 games': Is Ruben Amorim regretting decision to take Manchester United's top job?

Ruben Amorim admits David Moyes is outperforming him at Everton as Manchester United struggle in the Premier League.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has acknowledged that David Moyes is outperforming him in his second spell at Everton, as the two clubs prepare to face off at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Moyes has overseen a strong revival at Everton, winning four of his six Premier League matches since his return and losing just once. In contrast, Amorim's tenure at United has been fraught with difficulties, yielding only four wins and eight defeats in 14 league games. As a result, the Red Devils have slipped to 15th place in the table, behind Everton.

Image Credit: Getty Images

When asked about Everton's resurgence under Moyes compared to United's struggles, Amorim responded candidly: "David Moyes is doing a better job than me, it's quite simple. We have to give merit to the players of Everton and especially to the coach of Everton, and we need to do the same."

Image Credit: Getty Images

Amorim praised the transformation at Goodison Park, noting that confidence and belief had returned to the squad. "It's an amazing job by David Moyes to recover the team. You feel the confidence and belief are there," he added. However, the Portuguese manager admitted his frustration at United’s poor form: "Sometimes it's frustrating when you hear out loud 'four wins in 14 games for Manchester United'. You get really angry."

Image Credit: Getty Images

Moyes was the first manager to take charge of United after Sir Alex Ferguson's legendary reign ended in 2013, and Amorim suggested that the Scot’s enduring legacy still looms large over Old Trafford. "It shows it's a difficult job," he said. "This club had a figure in Sir Alex Ferguson that you cannot replace. Everything was connected with one person, and when that person leaves, it's really hard."

Image Credit: Getty Images

Amorim had initially hoped to delay his move from Sporting Lisbon until the summer, believing it would have been a more suitable transition. "I think that's clear. It's common sense. When you start a season, it's completely different. I had my reasons to ask for it and I have the most important reasons to accept the job. I knew it would be tough and a risk, but it's Manchester United and you can't say no." As United prepare for their final trip to Goodison Park under its current setup before redevelopment, Amorim will be hoping to turn things around quickly and close the growing gap between his struggling side and Moyes’ resurgent Everton.

Latest Videos