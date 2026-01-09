Antoine Semenyo has joined Manchester City from Bournemouth for a reported £65m, signing a five-and-a-half-year deal. The 26-year-old Ghana international said he aims to “rewrite history again” under Pep Guardiola as City chase trophies.

Antoine Semenyo said Friday that he wants to "rewrite history again" at Manchester City after joining from Bournemouth for a reported fee of £65 million ($87 million).

The 26-year-old, who has scored 10 Premier League goals this season, has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal at the Etihad and will be a major addition to their attacking arsenal.

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham were also interested in the London-born Ghana international, who had a buyout clause that was understood to expire on Saturday.

Manchester City Sets The Standards High

The widely trailed transfer is the first major move by Premier League clubs in the January window.

"I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup," said Semenyo.

"They have set the highest of standards, and it's a club with world-class players, world-class facilities, and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep."

Aims to Rebuild Man City and Rewrite History

The winger said he wanted to be part of City's rebuild after a barren season last year and the departure of a number of senior players.

"I feel I'm improving but there are so many young players here who I think will be top players," he said.

"I want to be part of that, and I want to rewrite history again."

His final act after three years with Bournemouth was scoring a spectacular stoppage-time winner in Wednesday's 3-2 victory against Tottenham.

City, dethroned as Premier League champions by Liverpool last season, have signed Semenyo to boost their challenge for silverware on four fronts in 2026.

Guardiola's men trail Arsenal by six points at the top of the Premier League and are still involved in the FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League.

City's options in wide areas are currently limited, with Savinho out injured and Omar Marmoush representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Meteoric rise

Semenyo has enjoyed a meteoric rise since being shipped out on loan multiple times by Bristol City early in his career.

He eventually earned his move to the Premier League in 2023 and has blossomed into one of the most potent wingers in the top division under Andoni Iraola.

Guardiola confirmed at his pre-match press conference that Semenyo would be in his squad for City's FA Cup clash with third-tier Exeter on Saturday.

"Everybody knows the qualities (he has) -- he was playing extraordinarily at Bournemouth in the last few years and can play both sides," said the City boss.

"He's the perfect age, the best years are to come, all the clubs try to bring in young players but he will make his career and best years here."

City are also in the market to boost their defensive options after losing Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol to injuries.

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is reportedly their prime target.