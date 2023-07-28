Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Al Nassr preparing bid for Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane, negotiations in final stages

    Football transfer news is buzzing as Saudi club Al Nassr gears up to make an official bid for Bayern Munich's talented forward, Sadio Mane.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 2:54 PM IST

    Al Nassr is preparing to submit an official bid for Bayern Munich's forward Sadio Mane. The offer from the Saudi side is expected to be around €37 million for the Senegalese international. Negotiations between Al Nassr and Bayern have reached the final stages, and both parties are optimistic about reaching a deal.

    Mane's agent has been actively engaged in discussions to finalise the 31-year-old's contract, and the terms are nearing agreement. While Mane initially preferred to compete for a spot in Thomas Tuchel's team, he has come to accept that his future lies elsewhere.

    Although Mané stepped in to replace the goal-scoring exploits of Robert Lewandowski, he faced challenges in replicating the same level of output as the current Barcelona striker. While his first season in Bavaria saw a respectable return of twelve goals and six assists, injuries and inconsistent performances have plagued his time in Germany.

    Additionally, a clash with his teammate Leroy Sané seemed to have disrupted Mané's time at Bayern, and normalcy was never fully restored. With a move to Al Nassr presenting a suitable opportunity for the forward, it appears that the funds generated from the sale will be allocated towards a potential deal for England captain Harry Kane.

