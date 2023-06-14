Ajax shocks fans with surprising new head coach appointment

Ajax has made a surprising announcement on the appointment of Maurice Steijn as their new coach following an agreement with Sparta Rotterdam

Ajax announces appointment of Maurice Steijn as new coach following agreement with Sparta Rotterdam. The 49-year-old guided Sparta to survival in his debut season and achieved an unexpected sixth-place finish last year, leading to a European football play-off. Steijn signs a three-year contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

“Maurice is now roughly 20 years active as a trainer in professional football, of which 10 years as head coach. With all the clubs he worked for, the results exceeded the expectations,” stated director of football Sven Mislintat.

“He has shown multiple times with his teams that he is a real overperformer. He is ready for a step up, I’m sure of that. Furthermore, we are carefully composing the technical staff surrounding Maurice. At the end of June, the first players will report at Sportpark de Toekomst and the preparation for the new season will begin.”

Said Bakkati has been appointed as an assistant coach, while Max Lesser has been recruited from Stuttgart to serve as the head of analysis. However, the search for an additional assistant coach to support Steijn is still ongoing.

Read More: Real Madrid unveils home kit for 2023/24 season with a special touch