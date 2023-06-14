Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Real Madrid unveils home kit for 2023/24 season with a special touch

    Real Madrid has unveiled their home kit for the upcoming 2023/24 season, the classic white jersey features the slogan '¡Hala Madrid!' on the collar to celebrate the club's 121-year history.

    football Real Madrid unveils home kit for 2023/24 season with a special touch osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 2:29 PM IST

    Real Madrid has officially revealed their home kit for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign, designed and manufactured by Adidas. The classic white appearance showcases a special addition this year with the slogan '¡Hala Madrid!' featured on the collar, celebrating the club's remarkable 121-year history of greatness.

    Maintaining its elegant and simplistic design, the jersey retains the iconic white colour, complemented by a layered crew neck in yellow and navy, along with a navy stripe running down the side.

    The jersey is crafted from recycled materials and incorporates HEAT.RDY technology, ensuring optimal temperature regulation to keep players cool during matches.

    The all-white jersey has become synonymous with the Madrid fans, a colour and approach to design that instantly invokes a sense of connection with Real Madrid fans across the world. The white home jersey is punctuated only by a yellow and navy layered crew neck collar, with a bold navy stripe running vertically down its side.

    Real Madrid will debut the kit during their pre-season tour in the United States, and it is now available for purchase both in stores and online.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 2:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis ATP 250: Nick Kyrgios suffers defeat to rising Chinese star Wu Yibing in Stuttgart return osf

    ATP 250: Nick Kyrgios suffers defeat to rising Chinese star Wu Yibing in Stuttgart return

    tennis Hong Kong to host Men's ATP Tennis Event after 20-year gap, serving as Australian Open warm-up osf

    Hong Kong to host Men's ATP Tennis Event after 20-year gap, serving as Australian Open warm-up

    BAN vs AFG, 2023: Rashid Khan rested for Test match against Bangladesh to prioritise long-term fitness osf

    BAN vs AFG, 2023: Rashid Khan rested for Test match against Bangladesh to prioritise long-term fitness

    Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS: Moeen Ali comes out of test retirement, credits Ben Stokes

    Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS: Moeen Ali comes out of test retirement, credits Ben Stokes

    football Kylian Mbappe eyes move to Real Madrid as transfer speculation intensifies osf

    Kylian Mbappe eyes move to Real Madrid as transfer speculation intensifies

    Recent Stories

    Cyclone Biparjoy Updates Over 45,000 evacuated, flood threat to 442 villages, landfall with speed upto 150 kmph

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Over 45,000 evacuated, flood threat to 442 villages, landfall with speed upto 150 kmph

    CPI extends support to Arvind Kejriwal in ordinance war with Centre AJR

    CPI extends support to Arvind Kejriwal in ordinance war with Centre

    Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty (FF-53) June 14 2023: Check the prize money winners Here anr

    Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty (FF-53) June 14 2023: Check the prize money HERE

    Kantara 2 Update: Rishab Shetty's movie to go on floors soon; read details RBA

    Kantara 2 Update: Rishab Shetty's movie to go on floors soon; read details

    Live-in relationship is not recognised as marriage, can't seek divorce: Kerala HC anr

    Live-in relationship is not recognised as marriage, can't seek divorce: Kerala HC

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon