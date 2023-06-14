Real Madrid unveils home kit for 2023/24 season with a special touch

Real Madrid has unveiled their home kit for the upcoming 2023/24 season, the classic white jersey features the slogan '¡Hala Madrid!' on the collar to celebrate the club's 121-year history.

Real Madrid has officially revealed their home kit for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign, designed and manufactured by Adidas. The classic white appearance showcases a special addition this year with the slogan '¡Hala Madrid!' featured on the collar, celebrating the club's remarkable 121-year history of greatness.

The jersey is crafted from recycled materials and incorporates HEAT.RDY technology, ensuring optimal temperature regulation to keep players cool during matches.

Real Madrid will debut the kit during their pre-season tour in the United States, and it is now available for purchase both in stores and online.