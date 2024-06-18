Euro 2024: France's Deschamps dubs Kylian Mbappe's broken nose situation as 'complicated, unfortunate' (WATCH)

Kylian Mbappe, the captain of France, will not undergo surgery and plans to wear a protective mask during Euro 2024 due to a "broken nose" sustained in a dramatic moment during their 1-0 win against Austria.

Kylian Mbappe, the captain of France, will not undergo surgery and plans to wear a protective mask during Euro 2024 due to a "broken nose" sustained in a dramatic moment during their 1-0 win against Austria. The match in Dusseldorf ended with Mbappe leaving the field covered in blood and later being transported from the stadium in an ambulance after re-entering the pitch and receiving a booking.

Despite the unsettling injury, Mbappe's condition has been diagnosed, and the team is preparing for their upcoming match against the Netherlands in Leipzig on Friday.

Also read: Euro 2024: Mbappe seeks 'mask ideas' after suffering broken nose against Austria; Ninja Turtle tops suggestion

Mbappe shared a lighthearted moment on social media, asking his followers for suggestions on what type of mask to wear.

A statement from the French Football Federation read: “Kylian Mbappe returns to the base camp of the French national team. Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during the second part of the Austria-France held this Monday in Dusseldorf."

“The captain of France was treated first by the medical staff and Dr. Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed him with a nose fracture. Mbappé will receive treatment in the next few days, but he will not undergo surgery in the immediate future. A mask will be made for him so that the number 10 of the French national team can prepare for his return to the competition after a period dedicated to treatment," the statement added.

However, France's head coach Didier Deschamps described Mbappe's broken nose as a 'big negative' for the team on their opening night of the Euro 2024.

“He’s not doing well,” Deschamps said. “He’s with the medical staff, and I had a lot of media questions before coming here, so I cannot tell you anything else. But his nose got badly hit, that’s for sure. We need to check that out, but it seems quite complicated, which is really very unfortunate for us tonight.”

Mbappe suffered his injury while challenging for a header in the penalty box, colliding with Austria defender Kevin Danso's shoulder. His nose began bleeding immediately, and he remained on the ground as Austria countered after clearing a France corner.

Medical staff attended to Mbappe as play paused, his white shirt already stained with blood. Upon standing, he covered his nose with his hand.

Despite attempting to re-enter the field without the referee's permission, Mbappe was oddly shown a yellow card. Realizing he couldn't continue, he left the pitch with nine minutes of added time remaining, heading straight for the tunnel.

Also read: Euro 2024: Belgium suffers shock 1-0 defeat to Slovakia in clash marred by Lukaku's VAR-denied goals

As he departed, Mbappe faced jeers from Austria fans who perceived his departure as time-wasting tactics while France played with ten men. Nonetheless, France secured a victory in Dusseldorf, starting their Euro 2024 campaign with three points, matching the Netherlands' Group D win over Poland.

“His nose is not good at all,” Deschamps said. “Even if it’s just the nose, it’s the big negative point for us tonght. The medical staff is checking him out. I saw him on the massage table, and you know... he didn't get off lightly.”

The 2022 World Cup golden boot winner will now don a protective mask, which might need to stay on for the rest of the Euros depending on the severity of the injury.

"I'm not going to go into hypotheses, but I'll say what I've always said: The French team with Kylian will always be stronger, the national squad will always be stronger with him,” Deschamps said.

“But if, and I use your 'if', the news doesn't go along these lines, we'll have to be without him. But Kylian is Kylian, and any team he's in, the squad is always much stronger," the Frenchman added.

Latest Videos