Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma reveals why Shubman Gill being named as India's vice-captain

Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit reveals why Gill being named as Indias vice-captain ahead of Bangladesh clash HRD
Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 8:04 PM IST

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has revealed the reason behind the appointment of Shubman Gill as the vice-captain ahead of their Champions Trophy 2025 opening match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, February 20. 

During the squad announcement for the Champions Trophy by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar last month, Shubman Gill was named as Rohit Sharma’s deputy for the ODI series against England and marquee event. This left many cricket experts and fans alike as the young opener was named as the vice-captain despite having many senior players in the squad, including Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel. 

There have been several discussions and debates on Gill’s appointment. However, Rohit Sharma responded to the query regarding Shubman Gill being named as his deputy for the ODIs. Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh, India skipper hailed the youngster as a ‘classy’ player, adding that numbers are the reason behind his elevation as vice-captain. 

“Shubman Gill is a classy player, numbers are crazy. There is a reason why he has been elevated as the vice-captain of the team.” Rohit Sharma told reporters. 

Shubman Gill has had good captaincy credentials in his cricketing career, having led Punjab in domestic cricket. He also captained Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024, showcasing his leadership at the highest level. 

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill dethroned Babar Azam from the Number 1 in the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings following his impressive performance in the ODI series against England. Gill amassed 259 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 86.33 in three matches. Interestingly, the young batter taking over top spot in the ODI ranking by dethroning Babar Azam came just a few days before the Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on February 20. 

Rohit Sharma on criticism over five spinners in India squad 

The BCCI selection committee picked five spinners - three spin bowling all-rounders and two specialist spinners, in the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. Varun Chakravarthy was the latest addition to the squad by replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was in the preliminary squad. 

Speaking on the criticism over five spinners in the squad, Rohit Sharma highlighted the versatility of the spinners. 

“We have two spinners and three all-rounders. I am not looking at them as five spinners. Jadeja, Axar, and Washi (Washington Sundar) give us a lot of depth.” Team India skipper said. 

