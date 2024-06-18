Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Euro 2024: Mbappe seeks 'mask ideas' after suffering broken nose against Austria; Ninja Turtle tops suggestion

    France captain Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during his side's 1-0 Euro 2024 victory over Austria on Monday, the French Football Federation confirmed after the game.

    Sunita Iyer
    The 25-year-old star collided with Austrian defender Kevin Danso's shoulder while challenging for a header, leading to the injury. Mbappe was substituted near the end of the match and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance for X-rays.

    "Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during the second half of the Austria v France match this Monday in Duesseldorf," a statement from the federation said.

    "The captain of the French team was first taken care of by the medical staff and doctor Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed a broken nose. Diagnosis confirmed during radiological examinations at the Duesseldorf hospital," the statement added.

    "Kylian Mbappe has returned to the base camp of the French team. He will undergo treatment in the coming days, without undergoing surgery immediately," it further said.

    France faces the Netherlands on Friday, and with Mbappe now a doubt for the clash, it is a significant blow for the French team.

    "A mask will be made so as to allow the number 10 of the French team to consider resuming competition after a period devoted to treatment," the FFF said.

    Meanwhile, the new Real Madrid signing took to X, formerly Twitter, asking for ideas for a mask. "Any ideas for mask?" Mbappe asked fans.

    Several fans of the Frenchman responded with their suggestions, with the Ninja Turtles mask being the most popular one. Here's a look at some of the mask ideas that carpet bombed his post:

