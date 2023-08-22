Premier League 2023/24: Pep Guardiola to miss next few matches following back surgery

Manchester City's head coach, Pep Guardiola, will be sidelined from the team's upcoming matches as he undergoes recovery after a successful surgery. The Spanish manager flew to Barcelona for an emergency operation to address a persistent back issue that has been bothering him.

The Spanish tactician's health took precedence as he flew to Barcelona on Tuesday morning for the emergency surgery. The operation was conducted successfully, reassuring both Guardiola and his supporters. While the surgery was indeed a success, the manager will be extending his stay in Barcelona to allow himself adequate time for rest and recuperation, ensuring a complete and smooth recovery process.

Guardiola's absence will undoubtedly be felt during a crucial phase of the season. The Manchester City faithful can expect him to return to his managerial duties only after September's international break. As a consequence of his recovery period, Guardiola will be regrettably missing out on overseeing pivotal fixtures, including those against Sheffield United and Fulham.

In the capable hands of assistant coach Juanma Lillo, the training ground and the touchline will still be under the guidance of a knowledgeable figure. Lillo will be stepping up to the plate to manage the coaching responsibilities during Guardiola's absence, providing continuity and support to the team as they navigate through this period without their leader.

This challenging situation underscores the importance of health and well-being even in the high-pressure world of football management. As the footballing community sends its well-wishes for a speedy recovery, Manchester City fans will eagerly anticipate Guardiola's return to the touchline with renewed enthusiasm, as the team aims to continue their pursuit of success on the pitch.