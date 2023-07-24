'300 million euros': Al-Hilal submit world record bid for Kylian Mbappe as PSG exit looms

Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal makes a world-record bid for Kylian Mbappe, while Paris Saint-Germain seeks to sell the Frenchman amid potential interest from Real Madrid and other clubs in this summer's transfer window.

Al Hilal, the Saudi Arabian club, has reportedly made a groundbreaking 300 million euros (259 million pounds) bid for Kylian Mbappe, as Paris Saint-Germain looks to sell the player during this summer transfer window. Despite PSG reaching out to several major European clubs regarding a potential deal, it appears that the 24-year-old striker has his sights set on joining Real Madrid when his contract expires next year.

Real Madrid, however, is opting to exercise patience and postpone their move for the French star until next summer. The decision is primarily motivated by Financial Fair Play considerations. In the meantime, Al Hilal has emerged as a potential option by offering a one-year deal that would see Mbappe earning 700,000 euros for the season, providing all parties with an alternative solution.

An obstacle in the negotiations is the exorbitant price Mbappe has set for himself, making it difficult for most clubs, except for a select few, to afford his services. While clubs like Chelsea have considered the possibility of a move, the consensus is that the price tag would be too high, and convincing Mbappe to consider the transfer might be a challenging task.

Sources close to PSG say there has also been interest in the player from other clubs in recent days, including Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan and Barcelona.

PSG acquired Neymar from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a rumoured transfer cost of 200 million pounds, setting the current record transfer value.

In addition to ex-Lazio captain Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Al-Hilal, who finished third in the Saudi Pro League last season behind Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr, have already signed players like Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea and Ruben Neves from Wolves.