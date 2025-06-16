The ICC announced the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 schedule, hosted by India. The tournament kicks off September 30th with India vs. Sri Lanka, featuring a high-stakes India vs. Pakistan match in Colombo on October 5th.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the schedule and fixtures of the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. The marquee event will be hosted by India and is set to take place on September 30.

The prestigious Women’s ODI World Cup will kick off with the hosts India taking on Sri Lanka at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on September 30. The defending champions, Australia, will begin their campaign against New Zealand on October 1. The eight-team competition will take place in five venues: the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium, Holkar Stadium in Indore, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam, and Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium.

The upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup will be held in a hybrid model, with Pakistan playing all their matches in Colombo. Both semifinals will be hosted by Guwahati and Bengaluru, respectively. However, Colombo is a backup option for the semifinal 1 if Pakistan advance to the knockout stage of the tournament. The 31 matches of the tournament will be played across 34 days, from September 30 to November 2.

India vs Pakistan clash on October 5

With the Women’s World Cup schedule out, the focus has been immediately shifted towards the much-anticipated clash of the tournament - India vs Pakistan. Team India will travel to Colombo to face Pakistan in a one-off group-stage clash on October 5, marking their only fixture in Sri Lanka during the Women’s ODI World Cup.

India and Pakistan have been long-standing cricket rivals, and their encounters, regardless of the format, have always drawn massive attention due to the historical, political, and sporting intensity surrounding the fixture. The clash between two arch-rivals is likely to draw a huge crowd to the R Premadasa Stadium, as it will be the first clash between India and Pakistan since their cross-border tensions following India’s Operation Sindoor success.

India and Pakistan have squared off 11 times in the history of the Women’s ODI World Cup, with the Women in Blue winning on all eleven occasions. The last face-off between two arch-rivals was in the group stage of the T20 World Cup last year, where India defeated Pakistan by six wickets.

India’s fixtures for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

Since the tournament will be played in round-robin format, India women’s team will play seven matches - each against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, and Bangladesh in the league.

September 30: vs Sri Lanka - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

October 5: vs Pakistan - R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

October 9: vs South Africa - ACA‑VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

October 12: vs Australia - ACA‑VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

October 19: vs England - Holkar Stadium, Indore

October 23: vs New Zealand - Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati

October 26: vs Bangladesh - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Team India aims for the maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title

Since being the host of the Women’s ODI World Cup, Team India will aim to lift the prestigious trophy, which has eluded them since their maiden appearance in the tournament in 1978. Despite hosting the Women’s ODI World Cup thrice in 1978, 1997, and 2013, the Women in Blue failed to get their hands on the silverware.

Team India reached the final twice in 2005 and 2017, but fell short on both occasions—losing to Australia in 2005 and narrowly missing out against England in a heartbreaking finish at Lord’s in 2017.

With India set to host the prestigious tournament for the fourth time, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue Women in Blue will look to capitalize on home conditions, fan support, and their experienced core to finally script history and clinch their maiden ODI World Cup title. In the last edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup in 2022, Team India was knocked out of the group stage after finishing fifth on the points table with three wins and four losses, while accumulating six points.