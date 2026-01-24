Former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan slammed PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi's hint that Pakistan may reconsider its T20 World Cup 2026 participation as 'foolish bravado,' alleging it's a political move where players suffer collateral damage.

Former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan on Saturday strongly criticised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi's remarks, indicating that Pakistan may reconsider its participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, calling the statement an act of "foolish bravado." Wassan believes players will suffer collateral damage, while politicians gain political mileage. He further alleged that Pakistan is attempting to support Bangladesh, thinking it will be a big brownie point for them.

"I think this is just a bravado, and it's foolish bravado at best to just eyeball ICC and blackmail the whole cricketing world order. I think what they are doing now is just using cricket and their collateral damage players. Who will face the collateral damage? Players will suffer. They don't know anything because they are political capital, so their work will go on. You made a cricket issue and raised your moustache. Because they think that it will be a big brownie point for them see that we have supported Bangladesh, " Wassan told ANI.

PCB Chairman Backs Bangladesh

Wassan's remarks come after Mohsin Naqvi indicated that Pakistan could reconsider its participation in the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka following Bangladesh's ejection from the tournament by the ICC. Naqvi also came out in support of Bangladesh, alleging that the ICC had treated the nation unfairly by ejecting it from the tournament.

"Bangladesh has been treated unfairly. I said the same in the board meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC). You cannot have double standards, where one country can make whatever decision whenever and do the total opposite for another country. That is why we have taken the stand that Bangladesh is being treated unfairly and should be allowed to play the World Cup in any case. They are a major stakeholder, and this injustice should not be done," Naqvi said.

Scotland to Replace Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Naqvi's remarks come after the ICC announced on Saturday that Scotland will replace Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup 2026. It was formally announced that Bangladesh will no longer compete in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to participate in the tournament per the published match schedule. Scotland has been called up to take Bangladesh's place in Group C, joining England, Italy, Nepal and the West Indies.