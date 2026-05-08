In a crucial IPL 2026 clash, Delhi Capitals suffered a dramatic batting collapse against Kolkata Knight Riders, managing just 142/8 despite Pathum Nissanka’s fifty. DC’s middle order crumbled from 74/2 to 89/5, drawing social media backlash with fans calling the effort ‘brainless’ and ‘outdated’.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) witnessed a collapse in their batting line-up in a crucial IPL 2026 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, May 8.

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After being put into bat first by KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, DC posted a moderate total of 142/8 in 20 overs. Pathum Nissanka led the batting with a knock of 50 off 29 balls, including 5 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 172.41. Ashutosh Sharma (39) and KL Rahul (23) provided brief resistance, while the rest of the batting line-up failed to make any significant impact.

For KKR, Kartik Tyagi led the bowling attack with figures of 2/25 at an economy rate of 6.20 in his spell of four overs. Ankul Roy also picked up two wickets while conceding 31 runs at an economy rate of 7.80. Apart from Kartik and Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora (1/29), Sunil Narine (1/17), and Cameron Green (1/12) also chipped in with key breakthroughs.

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The Capitals’ Middle Order Falters Under Pressure

Delhi Capitals had a good start to their innings, with the openers Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul putting a brisk 49-run partnership in the powerplay before the latter’s dismissal. Thereafter, Nissanka was joined by Nitish Rana to carry on DC’s innings, but the Sri Lankan batter shouldered the majority of the responsibility to steady the hosts’ ship.

In a brief 25-run stand for the second wicket, Nissanka scored 17 runs before Nitish Rana fell cheaply, marking the beginning of a disastrous middle-order slump. The Delhi Capitals were triggered by a lack of intent and poor shot selection, as they collapsed from 74/2 to 89/5, with the dismissals of Sameer Rizvi (3), Pathum Nissanka, and Tristan Stubbs (2).

Anukul Roy was instrumental behind DC’s undoing, as he exploited the lack of application from the middle-order batters to put KKR in a commanding position.

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Thereafter, Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma were looking to build a partnership, but struggled to get going as their 39-run stand for the sixth wicket came off 46 balls, with the DC captain scoring 10 off 21 balls, a knock that highlighted the team's broader struggle to adapt to the slowing surface.

Moreover, the DC’s struggle was further highlighted by a staggering period of 38 balls without a single boundary, with Axar playing painstakingly slow 11 off 22 balls before his dismissal at 128/6.

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Ashutosh Sharma guided the DC’s innings and managed to put up a decent total on the board despite the collapse. At one stage, the Delhi Capitals were at 77/2 in 9 overs before losing the remaining 8 wickets for just 65 runs in 11 overs, which means the scoring rate went down from 8.55 runs per over to a dismal 5.90 runs per over during the latter half of the innings.

Fans Slam DC’s ‘Brainless’ Batting Collapse

The Delhi Capitals’ batting collapse has sparked criticism and outrage on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with the fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning their approach, intent, and team selection, particularly dropping David Miller in a crucial match.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed frustration over DC’s lack of intent, poor shot selection, and repeated middle-order failures, calling the batting “brainless” and “outdated,” while some even questioned the team’s strategy and leadership choices in crunch situations.

Others mocked the team’s inability to capitalize on good starts, highlighting frequent collapses and labeling DC as ‘a stepping stone for other teams’ this IPL season.

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Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals are at the seventh spot on the points table with four wins in 10 matches, accumulating 8 points and having a net run rate (NRR) of -0.949. The Axar Patel-led side is in a situation where they have four remaining matches to have realistic chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

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