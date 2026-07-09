FIFA's Pierluigi Collina defends the integrity of World Cup 2026 referees, dismissing allegations of external influence after the controversial Argentina vs Egypt match. He insisted officials are independent and backed VAR decisions.

Collina Defends Refereeing Integrity Amid Controversy

FIFA Chief Refereeing Officer Pierluigi Collina has strongly defended the integrity and independence of match officials at the FIFA World Cup 2026, insisting that referees cannot be influenced by anyone as controversy continues to surround several decisions during the tournament, including the contentious Round of 16 clash between Argentina and Egypt.

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Speaking to FIFA after the completion of the Round of 16, Collina dismissed allegations of external influence on officiating and backed the decisions made by FIFA's refereeing team throughout the tournament. "Overall, we are happy. However, with such a high number of matches played in a relatively short period of time, it is normal that some things do not go as expected. When that happens, they are ready to work even harder to ensure they are fully prepared for the next match," Collina said, as quoted by FIFA.

He acknowledged that refereeing decisions would always be debated but drew a clear line against accusations questioning officials' integrity. "Of course, constructive discussion about decisions will always be part of football, but unfounded allegations have no place in our sport. Nobody can question the integrity of the FIFA World Cup match officials. When this happens, it may provoke reactions that lead to threats against them and their families. This is not right," he said.

"Equally, nobody can claim that FIFA Refereeing can be influenced by anyone, not even by the FIFA President [Gianni Infantino]. He has always shown his full support for FIFA Team One while trusting us to work with complete independence. Match officials make honest decisions and, just like players and coaches, they always try to do their best," he added.

Argentina vs Egypt Controversy Explained

Collina's remarks come after Egypt's dramatic 3-2 Round of 16 defeat to defending champions Argentina sparked widespread debate over officiating decisions. Egypt believed they had taken a decisive lead when a second goal found the net, only for the referee to overturn it following an on-field VAR review. Officials ruled that Egypt midfielder Marwan Attia had fouled Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez in the attacking possession phase by stepping on his foot before the goal was scored.

VAR and the Disallowed Goal

Explaining the decision, Collina said FIFA's interpretation of the Laws of the Game had been applied consistently. "After every goal is scored, the VAR checks the attacking possession phase (APP). If a foul is identified in the build-up and is deemed to have had an impact on the goal, the VAR will recommend an on-field review. There is no defined limit regarding either the distance from goal or the amount of time between the incident and the goal," he said, as per FIFA.

"An example of this came in the Argentina v Egypt game where Egypt No. 19 Marwan Attia clearly treads on the foot of Argentina No. 6 Lisandro Martinez. We believe that a foul is a foul. Regardless of whether the foul appears 'obvious', if the referee did not see it on the field of play, the VAR can intervene," he added.

'Normal Football Contact' Clarified

He further added, "Equally, if no foul is identified in the build-up to a goal, the VAR will advise the referee accordingly. Stepping on an opponent's foot is a foul, whereas a defender who touches the ball first and then makes normal football contact has not committed a foul. Again, an example of this came at the end of the same game. The referee and the VAR deemed it normal football contact between Egypt No. 10 Mohamed Salah and Argentina No. 10 Julian Alvarez."

"Of course, there will always be an element of subjectivity in some decisions, but we are happy with how this principle has been applied throughout the tournament," he concluded.

Wider Criticism and FIFA's Stance

The overturned goal proved a turning point in one of the tournament's most dramatic matches. Egypt still moved 2-0 ahead before Argentina mounted a stunning late comeback, with Cristian Romero pulling one back in the 79th minute, Lionel Messi equalising four minutes later and Enzo Fernandez scoring a stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the quarter-finals. The result triggered strong reactions from Egypt, with head coach Hossam Hassan accusing FIFA of abandoning "fair play" and suggesting Argentina had received favourable treatment.

The controversy also fuelled broader criticism of FIFA after United States forward Folarin Balogun was cleared to play in the Round of 16 despite initially receiving an automatic one-match suspension following a red card in the previous round. The decision came after FIFA suspended the implementation of the ban, while US President Donald Trump later said he had spoken with FIFA President Gianni Infantino to request a review of the case.

Against that backdrop, Collina reiterated that FIFA's refereeing department operates independently and maintained confidence in the standards of officiating displayed throughout the expanded 48-team World Cup.