Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum celebrated the national football team's 3-0 World Cup win over the Czech Republic, which sealed a perfect group stage. The victory was also a historic milestone for veteran goalkeeper Memo Ochoa.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo congratulated the national football team after their commanding 3-0 win over the Czech Republic in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match, which sealed a perfect group-stage campaign.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

President Sheinbaum Hails National Team

In a post on X, Mexican President Sheinbaum praised the team's commitment, passion, and performance, expressing national pride in their achievement. "Congratulations to our National Team! Your dedication, effort, and passion fill us with pride. Thank you for giving us so much joy and for representing Mexico with greatness. Let's go with everything we've got!" she wrote.

¡Felicidades a nuestra Selección Nacional! 🇲🇽 Su entrega, esfuerzo y pasión nos llenan de orgullo. Gracias por darnos tantas alegrías y por representar con grandeza a México. ¡Vamos con todo! pic.twitter.com/oHEmqMBpHv — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) June 25, 2026

Mexican Football Association Praises Historic Campaign

In its post match confratulatory message the Mexican Football Association praised the team as they look forward to the knockout round of the competition on home ground. "Three matches, three wins for the first time in history! Historic Group Stage of our National Team. And we're ready for the Round of Sixteen! See you at the Estadio Ciudad de Mexico, Die-Hards," the Association posted on X.

Dominant Performance Seals Top Spot

Coming to the match, Mexico completed a dominant FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage campaign with a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic, securing three wins from three matches and finishing top of Group A. Already qualified for the Round of 32, the hosts played with confidence and took control in the second half after a goalless opening period.

Mateo Chavez opened the scoring early in the second half with a composed finish after breaking through the Czech defence, before Julian Quinones doubled the lead shortly after from close range.

Mexico sealed the victory in stoppage time through Alvaro Fidalgo to complete a 3-0 win and maintain their perfect group-stage record. The result confirmed Mexico's top-place finish and momentum heading into the knockout rounds, while the Czech Republic were eliminated after failing to secure enough points to progress.

A Historic Night for Memo Ochoa

The match also marked a historic night for Memo Ochoa. The 40 year old goalkeeper who is at his sixth World Cup came on in the 77th minute with his side leading 2-0. He played his part with a forward pass that helped start the move for Mexico's third goal. Ochoa was introduced late in the game, marking another milestone in his glittering World Cup career. Ochoa had earlier announced that this would be the final tournament of his career...and this means this could have been the last match he ever played. (ANI)