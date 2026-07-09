Ahead of their World Cup match against Norway, England's Declan Rice, Marc Guehi, and Reece James trained separately. Rice and James are battling injury issues, with James having already missed three tournament matches due to a hamstring injury.

Injury Concerns for Key Players Ahead of the clash in Miami, Declan, Guehi and Reece did not train with the rest of the English squad, with Declan and Chelsea skipper Reece battling injury issues, as per Reuters. Due to a hamstring injury during the group stage goalless draw against Ghana, Reece has already missed three matches in the tournament, including the Azteca epic against Mexico, which ended in a 3-2 win. On the other hand, Rice is managing a neural problem that gave him a lot of trouble towards the end of Arsenal's Premier League winning campaign and has seen his hamstring and lower back get affected by it. Rice missed the final league stage match against Panama. So far in the tournament, the English vice-captain has delivered an assist and won multiple tackles, playing a crucial role in Harry Kane's side's success so far. Suspension and Disciplinary Worries Defender Jarell Quansah will miss the Norway clash due to a red card that saw him being sent off against Mexico, with the player serving a mandatory one-match ban handed by FIFA. Rice, Guehi, Kane, and Jude Bellingham are among players who are in trouble discipline-wise during the Norway clash, with another card ruling them out of a semifinal against defending champions Argentina or Switzerland. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) England stars Declan Rice, Marc Guehi and Reece James followed their individual programmes while training ahead of the FIFA World Cup clash against Norway scheduled for Saturday.Ahead of the clash in Miami, Declan, Guehi and Reece did not train with the rest of the English squad, with Declan and Chelsea skipper Reece battling injury issues, as per Reuters. Due to a hamstring injury during the group stage goalless draw against Ghana, Reece has already missed three matches in the tournament, including the Azteca epic against Mexico, which ended in a 3-2 win. On the other hand, Rice is managing a neural problem that gave him a lot of trouble towards the end of Arsenal's Premier League winning campaign and has seen his hamstring and lower back get affected by it. Rice missed the final league stage match against Panama. So far in the tournament, the English vice-captain has delivered an assist and won multiple tackles, playing a crucial role in Harry Kane's side's success so far.Defender Jarell Quansah will miss the Norway clash due to a red card that saw him being sent off against Mexico, with the player serving a mandatory one-match ban handed by FIFA. Rice, Guehi, Kane, and Jude Bellingham are among players who are in trouble discipline-wise during the Norway clash, with another card ruling them out of a semifinal against defending champions Argentina or Switzerland. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source