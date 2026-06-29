The FIFA World Cup group stage showcased incredible long-distance goals. This article lists the top five, featuring strikes by Kevin Pina (31.23m), Anthony Elanga (29.17m), Kylian Mbappe (27.06m), Petar Sucic (27.04m), and William Isidor (25.39m).

The group stage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup witnessed some stunning goals, be it from legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo or the modern-day superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal, with some legends also showing that one does not always need to push through defenders to ensure the ball reaches the back of the net.

Every sport has its own beauty. The high intensity, lightning-fast pace of races and the massive throwing records by athletics give the fans their dose of thrill. In cricket, perhaps nothing is as perfect as a straight-out-of-textbook straight/cover. Just like that in football, the goals coming from a long distance get the crowds going wild, screaming and blowing their vuvuzelas.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Elanga (@elanga)

Top 5 long-distance goals of the World Cup

Here are the top five long-distance goals in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, which is using Adidas' Trionda as its official match-ball:

-31.23 m by Kevin Pina (Cape Verde) After Cape Verde held world number 2, Euro Champions Spain to a goalless draw, it was a sensational Kevin Pina strike from 31.23 m in the 21st minute of their second group stage match against Uruguay, which marked their first-ever World Cup goal. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. Cape Verde has made it to the round of 32.

-29.17 m by Anthony Elanga (Sweden) Sweden, another round of 32 entrant, got the points needed to book a knockout slot with a 62nd-minute stunner by the Newcastle United forward, levelling the scores minutes after Daizen Maeda had given Japan a lead in the 56th minute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

-27.06 m by Kylian Mbappe (France) The French skipper fired a brace against Senegal in his side's 3-1 win and is in the race for the Golden Boot with four goals. His second goal in the stoppage time was indeed "a goal for the world" as described by the commentator.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZqrgDXCsac/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

-27.04 m by Petar Sucic (Croatia) In his side's final league stage game, the 22-year-old Inter Milan striker delivered a strike that put Croatia in the lead, eventually helping them win 2-1. He also became the second-youngest goal-scorer for his country.

-25.39 m by William Isidor (Haiti) The Haitian and Sunderland striker Isidor fired a 25.39 m strike to level the scores in his side's clash against Morocco. Haiti would go on to lose the match, but his goal stays one of the best in the tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennaisfc)

It also found a place in the compilation of FIFA WC's "Goal of the Tournament", posted on its official Instagram.

(ANI)