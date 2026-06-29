FIFA World Cup 2026: Knockouts are here! Who are Messi, Ronaldo facing in Round of 32?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage is wrapping up, and now the real action starts with the knockout rounds. First up is the Round of 32, where 32 teams will battle it out for a spot in the last 16.
Who will face whom in the Round of 32
Argentina vs Cape Verde
Brazil vs Japan
Germany vs Paraguay
France vs Sweden
Spain vs Austria
Spain, a top favourite, will play against Austria on 3rd July at 12:30 AM. Lamine Yamal is seen here celebrating.
USA vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
Norway vs Ivory Coast
Mexico vs Ecuador
Egypt vs Australia
Netherlands vs Morocco
Belgium vs Senegal
Belgium is scheduled to play on 3rd July. Their opponent will be Senegal.
Switzerland vs Algeria
Portugal vs Croatia
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal has qualified for the Round of 32, but their opponent are going to be Croatia.
England vs DR Congo
England, led by captain Harry Kane, has also secured a spot in the knockouts. Their opponent is DR Congo.
Ghana vs Colombia
Ghana's opponent in the Round of 32 will be Colombia. Daniel Munoz of Colombia is pictured here.
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