At the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, Team India's success in sports like weightlifting and athletics is creating a ripple effect. Each medal won inspires the entire contingent, boosting belief and momentum for athletes yet to compete.

Every time an Indian athlete climbs the podium in Glasgow, the applause lasts only a few moments. The impact lasts much longer. Inside Team India's camp at the Commonwealth Games, every medal, every record and every inspiring performance has become a source of belief for athletes still waiting to compete.

Success in one sport is celebrated across the contingent, creating a momentum that extends well beyond the medal table. India's campaign has gathered pace across multiple disciplines. A medal-winning start in para powerlifting has been followed by outstanding performances in weightlifting, a gold and a bronze in para shot put, and a silver medal in athletics. Each success has reinforced the belief that Team India is building momentum together, according to a press release from IOA.

Weightlifting Paves the Way

Olympic champion Mirabai Chanu Saikhom once again led the way in weightlifting, while Gyaneshwari Devi, Bindiyarani Devi and their teammates reinforced India's standing as one of the strongest weightlifting nations in the Commonwealth. Their achievements have done more than add medals--they have strengthened the confidence of the entire Indian contingent.

Momentum in Athletics

The ripple effect has now reached the athletics arena. Sarvesh Kuhsare produced a determined performance to claim the silver medal in the men's high jump, adding another chapter to Team India's growing campaign. His success, achieved in challenging Glasgow conditions, has further lifted spirits within the athletics camp. With stars such as Neeraj Chopra, Murali Sreeshankar and Tejaswin Shankar preparing for their own events, every Indian medal has become a reminder that preparation, belief and composure can deliver results on the biggest stage.

Para Athletes Shine

That sense of shared achievement has also been evident in para sport. India's para athletes continued their impressive campaign with a gold and a bronze medal in the shot put, demonstrating once again the depth of talent within the contingent. Their performances were celebrated with the same enthusiasm as every other Indian success, underlining the unity that exists between able-bodied and para athletes throughout the Games.

Inspiration in the Boxing Camp

The same spirit is evident in boxing. Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain continues her preparations with the discipline and focus that have defined her career, setting an example for teammates including Jadumani Singh and Preeti. Training alongside established champions, younger athletes absorb not only technical knowledge but also the confidence that comes from sharing the same competitive environment.

A Unified Team Spirit

The inspiration extends across the entire contingent. Able-bodied and para athletes celebrate one another's achievements with equal enthusiasm. Coaches, physiotherapists, doctors and support staff move between venues carrying encouragement as readily as equipment, reinforcing the sense that every Indian performance belongs to one team rather than one discipline.

PT Usha, President IOA, said the shared belief and camaraderie that develops during a multi-sport Games is one of Team India's greatest strengths. "That is one of the most beautiful aspects of a multi-sport Games. You see a weightlifter celebrating a swimmer's performance, a boxer cheering for an athlete, or a lawn bowls player congratulating someone from another discipline. They may compete in different sports, but they wear one jersey and represent one nation. That creates a very special bond. I have been an athlete myself, and I know how much it means to have your teammates standing behind you. The medals we have won so far have been celebrated by the entire contingent, and that shared sense of pride gives confidence to athletes who are yet to compete. It reminds everyone that we are here not as individuals, but as Team India," she said.

The Magic of Shared Belief

Perhaps that is the unique magic of the Commonwealth Games. Athletes arrive in Glasgow with individual ambitions, but over the course of the competition those dreams become shared. Every Indian medal--whether won on the platform, on the track, in the field or in para sport--raises expectations, but more importantly, it raises belief.

One athlete's achievement becomes another athlete's motivation. As Team India moves deeper into the Games, medals will continue to be won, and records may continue to fall. But perhaps the most valuable gain cannot be measured on the medal table. It is the confidence that passes quietly from one athlete to another--the belief that if one Indian can succeed, another can too. That is the spirit driving Team India in Glasgow -- One Team. One Spirit. One Victory Inspiring the Next. (ANI)