India had a strong Day 6 at CWG 2026, with Gulveer Singh winning a historic first-ever silver in men's 10,000m. Harjinder Kaur also won silver in weightlifting, and three boxers secured semifinal berths, assuring at least three more medals.

Historic Silver for Gulveer, Harjinder Shines

India enjoyed another productive day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Tuesday, with Gulveer Singh creating history by winning the country's first-ever medal in the men's 10,000m and Harjinder Kaur clinching silver in weightlifting, while three Indian boxers stormed into the semifinals to assure the nation of at least three more medals.

Long-distance runner Gulveer emerged as the star of the day, producing a remarkable performance to claim silver in the men's 10,000m. The Army athlete clocked 27:49.78, staying with the lead pack throughout before producing a blistering final-lap sprint to finish behind Australia's Ky Robinson. His silver ended India's long wait for a medal in the event, marking the country's first-ever podium finish in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games, according to ESPN.

Earlier, Harjinder Kaur opened India's account on Day 6 with a silver medal in the women's 69kg weightlifting event. The Punjab lifter finished with a career-best total of 227kg, including 101kg in the snatch and 126kg in the clean and jerk, to finish behind Canada's Charlotte Simoneau. Harjinder also enjoyed a memorable outing by rewriting the Commonwealth Games snatch record twice before eventually improving on the bronze medal she had won at the Birmingham 2022 Games.

Boxing Contingent Guarantees More Medals

India's boxing contingent continued its impressive run, with three more pugilists booking semifinal berths and guaranteeing themselves at least bronze medals. In the men's 55kg category, Mandengbam Jadumani Singh defeated Zambia's Mwengo Mwale with a commanding display to enter the last four. Preeti Pawar also advanced to the women's 54kg semifinals after outclassing Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde by a unanimous 5-0 decision. Reigning Asian champion Priya Ghanghas completed a spirited comeback against Scotland's Niamh Mitchell in the women's 60kg quarterfinal, recovering after losing the opening round to seal a semifinal place and remain in contention for gold.

However, it was a mixed day for India's other boxers. Parveen Hooda bowed out after losing to England's Sacha Hickey in the women's 65kg quarterfinal, while Kapil Pokhariya's campaign ended with a defeat against Scotland's Robert McNulty in the men's 90kg quarterfinal.

Mixed Fortunes in Other Sports

In athletics, Vishal TK qualified for the men's 400m semifinals, while Rajesh Ramesh failed to progress. High jumper Pooja Singh endured a disappointing outing in difficult rainy conditions, finishing outside the medals after failing to clear 1.82m despite owning a national record of 1.93m.

Weightlifter Nirupama Devi Seram suffered heartbreak in the women's 63kg competition after failing to register a successful clean and jerk lift, resulting in a no-result, as per ESPN

There were mixed fortunes in the pool as well. Srihari Nataraj advanced to the men's 100m backstroke semifinal but narrowly missed out on a place in the final. Sajan Prakash finished 28th overall in the men's 50m butterfly heats and failed to qualify for the semifinals.

In para swimming, Karthik Budigina and Ali Imam reached the men's 50m freestyle S13 final, where they finished sixth and eighth respectively.

India also tasted success in bowls, with the men's pairs team of Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh defeating Cook Islands in their sectional play encounter. In the women's singles, however, Nayanmoni Saikia suffered a 0-2 defeat against Wales' Amy Williams.

India's Medal Standing

At the end of Day 6, India occupied ninth place in the medal standings with 12 medals -- two gold, seven silver and three bronze. Australia continued to lead the table with 80 medals, including 35 gold, 18 silver and 27 bronze.

India's Medallists So Far

India's medallists so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)