Indian shuttler Ashmita Chaliha stormed into the Macau Open semi-finals with a straight-game win over Korea's Kim Min Sun. She will face another Korean, Park Ga Eun, next. However, Anmol Kharb's run ended in the quarter-finals.

Ashmita Chaliha storms into semi-finals

Indian shuttler Ashmita Chaliha continued her strong run in the Macau Open Badminton World Tour (BWF) World Tour Super 300 with a convincing win over Korea's Kim Min Sun to reach the women's singles semi-final here on Friday. Ashmita defeated Kim 21-16, 21-18 in just 37 minutes to set up a last-four clash against another Korean Park Ga Eun, who received a walkover in the quarterfinals from second seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand, as per a press release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

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The opening game between Ashmita and Kim was a neck-and-neck affair till 14-14. The Indian then clinched four straight points to open up a sizeable lead and then maintained the advantage. The second game saw Kim taking the initiative and led Ashmita 11-5 at the mid-game interval. But the left-handed Indian kept the pressure on her opponent and won five consecutive points from 16-18 to clinch the match.

Anmol Kharb bows out

However, eighth seed Anmol Kharb's challenge came to an end at the last eight stage as she went down 14-21, 21-15, 21-13 against fourth seed Han Qian Xi of China. (ANI)