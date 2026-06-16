The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match between Belgium and Egypt was a real nail-biter. The game, played in Seattle, was full of action from both sides. In the end, neither team could find a winner, and the match finished in a 1-1 draw.

Belgium vs Egypt: The World Cup Group G clash between Belgium and Egypt on Monday night was a real treat for football fans. The match, held at Seattle Stadium in Washington, was a high-intensity battle that ended in a 1-1 draw, with both teams sharing the points. It was a fantastic game of football, but neither team could clinch a victory.

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A Tough Fight Between Belgium and Egypt

The action started early. In the 7th minute, Kevin De Bruyne's low shot went just wide of the post. But Mohamed Salah's Egypt team looked ready for a fight. In the 20th minute, Egypt surprised everyone when Emam Ashour scored a brilliant goal with a powerful right-footed shot to take the lead. The game was suddenly in Egypt's control. However, Belgian left-winger Jérémy Doku deserves a special mention for repeatedly creating attacks from the left flank.

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In the 33rd minute, Egypt almost scored again. Zizo's shot was saved by a diving Belgian goalkeeper, Courtois. Meanwhile, Belgian midfielder Trossard was playing well and trying to create chances from the midfield.

At the same time, Egypt's defence, with Ibrahim, Hany, and Fathi, was very solid. In first-half stoppage time, Doku's shot went way off target, and Belgium failed to score again. The first half ended with a 1-0 scoreline in favour of Egypt.

Many Chances to Score, But Match Ends in 1-1 Draw

Belgium came back stronger in the second half. In the 61st minute, Tielemans' shot flew wide. A minute later, Kevin De Bruyne's shot was saved by the Egyptian goalkeeper M. Shobeir, who was playing with a lot of confidence. But things changed in the 66th minute. In the 65th minute, the Belgian coach substituted De Ketelaere for Lukaku, and it paid off immediately.

In the 66th minute, an own goal by Mohamed Hany brought Belgium level. Romelu Lukaku was right there, putting him under immense pressure. The score was now 1-1. On the other side, the Egyptian coach made a change in the 75th minute, bringing on Hamza Abdelkarim for Mohamed Salah.

After this, in the 81st minute, Belgium's free-kick was saved by a flying Shobeir. A few moments later, he made another great save from a Lukaku header. In the 83rd minute, Egyptian right-back Mohamed Hany's shot was blocked in a crowded penalty area. Egypt also made two more substitutions after this.

Both teams had more chances to score, but neither could convert their half-chances into goals. In the end, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

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