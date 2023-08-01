FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Sam Kerr's pep talk inspired Australia into last 16 on home soil

Australia's 4-0 thrashing of Canada in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 was motivated by injured superstar Sam Kerr's rallying cry, according to coach Tony Gustavsson, who also stated that his team was keen to do her proud. The Matildas captain and Chelsea striker is yet to kick a ball in the showpiece event because of a calf injury she suffered before their tournament opener. However, her vivacious presence on the bench assisted the squad in their dramatic victory over the Olympic champions, which propelled them into the round of 16, providing a loud refutation to the doubters after they were defeated 3-2 by Nigeria.

Kerr, Australia's all-time leading goal-scorer, had declared herself available if needed, but the team chose not to risk her, giving her more time to recover. Gustavsson, who was under pressure to deliver a win, expressed relief and credited Kerr's motivational words for the team's impressive performance.

"Part of the reason why I think they were so united and performed the way they did was what Sam said to the team: 'Make sure you win without me so I can get another week to train and recover and get healthy'," he said.

"And the team responded and said: 'Yes we will. You sit on the bench tonight, and we'll win for you'. You could see that conviction and commitment from the players so that Sam gets another week of training."

During her illustrious career, Kerr has become one of the best players in women's football, earning recognition and fame since her move to Chelsea in 2020. Although she couldn't take the field in this crucial match, she embraced her role as a supportive teammate, motivating and cheering on her fellow players from the sidelines. Kerr's determination to be there for her team, despite her injury, resonated with her teammates, who were determined to secure a win for her.

She said on the eve of the game that despite the disappointment of not being on the field, she planned to do everything she could to motivate her teammates.

"I'm not the first person to get injured and I won't be the last. It's just something I've had to deal with, and I think I've dealt with it pretty well," she told FIFA.com.

"You have to be there for the team. This is a team sport, not an individual sport. It's actually been nice in a way to be on the other side and cheer on my teammates. I thought it was quite an eye-opener, and I've loved watching the girls. I'm really proud to be a part of this team," she added.

The victory against Canada granted Kerr an additional week to recover and prove her fitness for the upcoming round of 16 clash, which will most likely be against Denmark or China.

Gustavsson praised the team's unity and resilience, stating that he had a strong feeling about their success. The must-win nature of the rest of the World Cup ensures that every game will be crucial, but the coach is confident that the pressure will motivate the team to perform at their best in every match.

"Sometimes you can just feel when things are going to go right," he said. "The fact it is must-win all the way through (the rest of the World Cup) helps this team, because the pressure will be on every single game."