Spain fields an unchanged lineup for their FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash against Portugal. Meanwhile, Portugal has brought in Joao Felix to start in the attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, replacing Rafael Leao who is on the bench.

Spain vs Portugal: Team News

Spain named an unchanged playing line-up, while Portugal brought in Joao Felix in the attack, replacing Rafael Leao for their FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash at Dallas on Monday.

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The Portugal versus Spain clash in the round of 16 will witness a 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, a football institution in himself, go face-to-face with the next generation of Spanish football, of which Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Gavi are amongst some of the promising flag-bearers. As per Reuters, the Spain manager Luis de la Fuente is persisting with the team that beat Austria 3-0 in the round of 32 clash, with Pedro Porro on the right back and Dani Olmo as their playmaker. For Portugal, Joao is a starter alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Pedro Neto, with Leao on the bench.

Lineups

Lineups: Portugal: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes; Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo. Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal. (ANI)