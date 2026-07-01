Cape Verde, the biggest surprise of this FIFA World Cup, has already made history by becoming the smallest nation to reach the knockout stage in its very first tournament.

Praia (Cape Verde): In a massive statement, Cape Verde's President José Maria Neves has predicted that his team will pull off a huge upset against the defending champions, Argentina, in the World Cup's Round of 32. He claims Cape Verde will beat Lionel Messi's team by a score of 1-0. Neves made this shocking prediction in a special interview with the BBC.

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Cape Verde has been the surprise package of this World Cup. They have already made history as the smallest nation to enter the knockout stage in their debut tournament. This African country qualified for the pre-quarterfinals without a single loss from a group that included giants like Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia.

'100% Chance of Winning': José Maria Neves

While predictions in football are tricky, the President has full faith in his team's ability. "We are going onto the field only to win. When expectations are low, it's possible to put up a great fight and secure a victory. Cape Verde has a special talent for surprising people. This time, we will 100% win against Argentina. We are here to face the champions and rewrite our own destiny," said José Maria Neves.

'We Can Return with Our Heads Held High'

The President also added that even if they lose the match against Argentina, it won't be a defeat for his team. "Whatever the result, we will return from this World Cup with our heads held high, with the satisfaction of a mission successfully completed," Neves said. Cape Verde's coach, Pedro Leitão Brito, echoed this sentiment, saying, "Nothing is impossible for us."

There's a huge gap between FIFA's number one ranked team, Argentina, and Cape Verde, which is ranked 13th in Africa. But fans are hoping this difference won't show on the field. All eyes will be on this exciting match, which is scheduled for 3:30 AM Indian time on Saturday morning in Miami.