FIFA World Cup 2026, France vs Sweden: Mbappe's brace crushes Sweden in a 3-0 win
France vs Sweden: In one of the most high-voltage matches of the fifa World Cup Round of 32, France faced Sweden at New Jersey Stadium late on Tuesday night, Indian time.
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France Unleashes an Offensive Storm Against Sweden in World Cup Clash
From the start, France put immense pressure on the Swedish defense, with multiple attacks and shots on goal, setting the tone for a dominant performance.
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Intense Back-and-Forth Action in the First Half
The match saw early chances for both sides, with Sweden's Alexander Isak testing the keeper and a Kylian Mbappé goal being disallowed for offside.
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Mbappe's Relentless Pursuit for a Goal Pays Off
After hitting the post and having several shots saved, Kylian Mbappé finally broke the deadlock just before halftime with a brilliant strike.
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France Doubles Their Lead with Barcola's Superb Finish
The second half continued with French dominance. Bradley Barcola scored France's second goal in the 53rd minute, converting a through ball from Michael Olise.
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Mbappe Seals the Victory with His Second Goal of the Night
Kylian Mbappé scored his second goal in the 74th minute, securing a comfortable 3-0 victory for France and advancing them to the Round of 16.
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