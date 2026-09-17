India is set to compete in the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival in Azerbaijan. Drawn in Group K, the U15 men's team will face Bahrain, Cameroon, Grenada, Laos, and Senegal in the qualification stage held in Baku in October.

India has been drawn alongside Bahrain, Cameroon, Grenada, Laos and Senegal in Group K of the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival Azerbaijan 2026, which will be held in Baku in October.

The India U15 men's team, coached by Bibiano Fernandes, will play five matches across three days in the qualification stage at the Hovsan Competition Complex in Baku, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Tournament Details and Format

With the tournament open for participation to all FIFA Member Associations, 191 national teams have been divided into 32 groups. 943 matches will be played across 20 match pitches over six competition days.

Matches at the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival will be played in an 8v8 format, with two 20-minute halves separated by a five-minute half-time break. The pitch will measure 68 metres by 50 metres, while rolling substitutions will be permitted throughout the match.

India's Match Schedule

India will begin their campaign against Laos on October 24 at 11:45 IST at Pitch 1B. The following day, they will play twice, taking on Cameroon at 10:30 IST before facing Grenada at 17:15 IST, with both matches also scheduled at Pitch 1B.

India will complete the qualification stage with another double-header on October 26. They will face Bahrain at 14:15 IST at Pitch 9A before taking on Senegal at 21:00 IST at Pitch 8A.

Key Tournament Dates

The participating teams will arrive in Baku on October 22, followed by an official training day on October 23. The qualification stage will be played from October 24 to 26, followed by a rest day on October 27. The tournament stage will take place on October 28 and 29, with the tier finals scheduled for October 30.

Team Preparation

India are currently in camp at the Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru. The Blue Colts will also play international friendly matches at home before travelling to Azerbaijan with a final squad of 14 players.

India's fixtures in Group K of the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival:

October 24: Laos vs India – 11:45 IST, Pitch 1B

October 25: India vs Cameroon – 10:30 IST, Pitch 1B

October 25: Grenada vs India – 17:15 IST, Pitch 1B

October 26: Bahrain vs India – 14:15 IST, Pitch 9A

October 26: India vs Senegal – 21:00 IST, Pitch 8A

Venue: Hovsan Competition Complex, Baku. (ANI)