Amsterdam Flames beat Glasgow Cosmic by five wickets in the European T20 Premier League, chasing 127 to finish their league campaign in second place. Bas de Leede's 4/6 and Curtis Campher's 44 were the standout performances.

Amsterdam Flames completed their league campaign with a five-wicket victory over Glasgow Cosmic in Match 28 of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) at Malahide on Wednesday, chasing down 127 with 24 balls to spare and moving back into second place in the standings. Glasgow were bowled out for 126, leaving Amsterdam with a target of 127. The Flames made the most of the opportunity, reaching 127 for five to seal the win and collect two valuable points in the race for the top positions, as per a press release.

The result marked another important step in Amsterdam’s campaign. Having already recorded a tournament-high 214 in their previous match against Dublin Guardians, the Flames followed that performance with a successful chase to close out their ten-match league schedule.

Flames' Bowlers Set Up Victory

Amsterdam’s bowlers set up the result by restricting Glasgow to 126. David Payne and Bas de Leede were particularly influential, Payne claiming three wickets and de Leede took 4 wickets as the Cosmic batting line-up struggled to build a substantial total. Their spells ensured that Glasgow were unable to set a more demanding target. This was de Leede's career-best figure, delivering 4/6.

Skipper George Munsey (51 in 45 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Liam Livingstone (44 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) made vital contributions for Glasgow Cosmic.

With 127 required, Amsterdam approached the chase with the assurance of knowing that a steady innings would put them in a strong position. The Flames reached the target in 16 overs, finishing on 127 for five and completing a five-wicket victory with four overs remaining, with a major contribution coming from Curtis Campher, who scored 44 from 30 balls.

Qualification Scenario Hangs in Balance

The win carries major significance beyond the result itself. Amsterdam have now completed their quota of ten league matches and moved back into second place, putting themselves in a strong position as the remaining fixtures determine the final qualification picture.

The Flames must now wait for the outcome of the remaining matches, particularly the meeting between Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Belfast Wolves. Belfast remain in contention to move above Amsterdam, but would need a substantial victory over Edinburgh to improve their net run rate sufficiently to overtake the Flames.

Rotterdam Dockers’ remaining fixture is also crucial to the qualification race. A Rotterdam victory would strengthen their position in the standings, while a defeat could open the door for Belfast to secure qualification, depending on the outcome and margin of the Edinburgh fixture.

For Amsterdam, the task is now complete. The Flames have finished their ten matches, secured another win and placed themselves in second as the league stage reaches its decisive point. Their 59-run victory over Dublin in the previous match established a new ETPL team-total record, and this win over Glasgow provided a timely follow-up.

The Flames now await the final results, with their place in the standings and qualification hopes resting on the remaining contenders’ performances. Amsterdam have done what they needed to do on the field. The final qualification picture will now be shaped by the results still to come. (ANI)