Melbourne Renegades pacer Brendan Doggett is excited to play a historic BBL match in Chennai, appreciating the ground's history. The BBL's 2026-27 season will kick off in India with Renegades taking on Perth Scorchers on December 12.

Melbourne Renegades pacer Brendan Doggett said he was excited and honoured to arrive in Chennai and play a Big Bash League (BBL) match there, appreciating the ground’s rich history. He acknowledged the Renegades’ struggles in recent seasons but said the team is rebuilding with a promising young squad. Doggett also sees the Chennai trip as a valuable chance to experience local conditions, with the team planning to rely on players with IPL experience to develop their tactics once they understand the pitch better.

BBL is set to kick off its 2026-27 season in India, with Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium set to host the opening match in December. Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will be the teams taking on each other in Chennai. The fixture will mark the first-ever BBL game played outside Australia and will officially kick off the BBL 16 season on December 12.

'A real honour to be here'

"I just arrived in Chennai today, which is really exciting. Coming through the change rooms, you get to see so much of the history that’s been created in and around this ground, and everything that’s happened here. So, it’s a real honour to be here and a real privilege to have the opportunity to play a Big Bash game here in December. It’s really exciting," Doggett told ANI.

"We’ve probably struggled a little bit over the last few BBL seasons, so there’s been a bit of a rebuild. I think we’re building a really good young squad, and this is going to be a great opportunity for us to come over here and experience these conditions. I’m not really sure what the wicket is going to offer us yet, but we’ll lean on the experience of the guys who have been out here before and played in the IPL. We’ll build our tactics around that and see what happens as we get a bit closer to the game," he added.

BBL excited for historic Chennai opener

Phil Rigby, Head of Business Operations for the Big Bash League, expressed his excitement over bringing the BBL’s 16th season to Chennai, with the opening match. He thanked the BCCI for its support in making the historic fixture possible and said the league is looking forward to giving Chennai fans a special Big Bash experience at the iconic stadium.

"We’re heading into our 16th season of the Big Bash League, and it’s incredibly exciting to announce that we’ll be playing the opening game of the season here in Chennai. We’re incredibly fortunate to have the support of the BCCI in making this game happen, and we can’t wait to bring the Big Bash to your city and this famous stadium on December 12," Rigby told ANI.

"We’re looking forward to sharing the Big Bash experience with all of you and making it a really special occasion. So, keep an eye out for tickets going on sale in early October. We can’t wait to see you there!" he added.

The Melbourne Renegades will be the designated home side for the historic clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.