FIFA President Gianni Infantino has honored Cristiano Ronaldo's international football retirement, praising his extraordinary talent, record-breaking achievements, and the massive impact he made on fans worldwide throughout his 23-year career.

FIFA President Honors Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Thursday paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following his retirement from international football, describing the Portuguese forward's career as one defined by extraordinary talent, determination and an unwavering desire to push boundaries.

Ronaldo, who made his international debut in August 2003 as a substitute against Kazakhstan, announced the decision through a video message shared on Instagram, expressing pride and gratitude for representing Portugal throughout his 23-year-long career.

Ronaldo Reflects on Iconic International Journey

Ronaldo announced the end of his international football journey with Portugal, saying it was time to pass on the iconic number 7 shirt. He described the decision as an emotional one, reflecting on a journey that began in August 2003 and changed his life forever.

In an Instagram post, Infantino praised Ronaldo's extraordinary talent, determination and record-breaking achievements, saying his influence on football fans worldwide and legacy extend far beyond goals, trophies and records.

Notably, Ronaldo and his longtime rival Lionel Messi are the only male players to have featured in six FIFA World Cups, while Ronaldo holds the distinction of being the only player to score in all six editions.

Infantino's Glowing Tribute

“Few players have ever touched the heart of football fans around the world quite like @cristiano. A career defined by extraordinary talent, relentless determination and an unwavering desire to push the boundaries of what is possible. As the first player in history to score in six different editions of the FIFA World Cup and the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s international football, Cristiano has achieved milestones that may never be matched but his greatest legacy goes far beyond records, trophies and goals,” he said.

Infantino said Ronaldo inspired generations of players, united millions of fans and represented Portugal with pride on the global stage, adding that his contribution and international career would remain an enduring part of football history.

“He has inspired generations, united millions of fans and carried the hopes and pride of Portugal onto the world’s greatest stages. Thank you, Cristiano, for the passion, the unforgettable moments and the immense contribution you have made to our beautiful game proudly wearing the “Selecao” shirt. Your International career will forever be part of football’s history,” Infantino said.

A Statistically Extraordinary Career

Notably, Ronaldo’s retirement marks the end of one of the most statistically extraordinary international careers in football history. From his first appearance as a teenager to becoming Portugal's captain and leading the country to major international honours, Ronaldo's contribution extended across six European Championships and six FIFA World Cup editions.

Ronaldo's 234 international appearances place him at the top of the men's all-time list, while his 146 goals give him a substantial lead over the other leading international goalscorers.