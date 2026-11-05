Cristiano Ronaldo announced his international retirement after 23 years with Portugal. The 41-year-old shared an emotional farewell, thanking fans and teammates and ending his career as men's international football's leading scorer.

The legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has officially retired from his 23-year illustrious international career on Thursday, November 5. The 41-year-old’s last appearance for Portugal was in a Nations League fixture against Wales in September this year.

Ronaldo’s announcement of retiring from his Portugal career came at a time of growing friction with head coach Jorge Jesus following his omission from the starting lineup in recent UEFA Nations League fixtures. Though the Portugal Football Federation (FPF) attempted to mediate the tension, Ronaldo opted to step down on his own terms, bringing an end to a defining chapter in world football.

The Portugal football legend, who featured in six consecutive FIFA World Cups, leaves behind an unmatched legacy as the all-time leading scorer in men's international football with 146 goals in 234 appearances.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Retirement From International Football

Ronaldo’s Emotional Statement Goes Viral

Cristiano Ronaldo released a video across his social media handles, where he expressed his expressed gratitude to the nation, teammates, and supporters who stood by him throughout his remarkable 23-year international career.

The legendary footballer stated that he felt privileged to wear the national jersey for 23 years, adding that it was time for him to pass it on to the next generation of footballers, while admitting that it was not a decision for him. He added that his international journey was about much more than matches, goals, records and trophies, saying he remembered the people, particularly Portuguese supporters worldwide.

Ronaldo acknowledged that he could not deliver the FIFA World Cup trophy to Portugal despite his best efforts, but expressed pride in everything he had achieved while representing his country. He thanked his teammates, coaches and supporters for standing by him throughout his international career, adding that wearing the national jersey had been the greatest honour of his footballing journey.

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Ronaldo even mentioned that although he was handing back Portugal's iconic No. 7 jersey, he would continue supporting the national team and celebrating every Portuguese victory with his trademark 'Siuuu' celebration.

The legendary footballer concluded his emotional retirement announcement by reaffirming his lifelong connection with his country, captioning the video, "Portugal will always be a part of me."

'The Greatest There Was': Fans Celebrate Ronaldo's Legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement from his illustrious international career has sparked emotional reactions from his ardent fans of the Portuguese team across the world, as social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with heartfelt tributes, with supporters hailing him as the greatest footballer to ever represent Portugal while thanking him for his unforgettable contributions to the national team.

Taking to their X handles, many shared emotional tributes, describing Ronaldo as the greatest player to ever wear Portugal's iconic jersey. While some called it the 'end of an era', others thanked the 41-year-old for his extraordinary contributions and said there would never be another footballer like him.

Another section of fans backed Ronaldo's decision to retire, describing it as the right move amid the reported tensions with the team's management. Some supporters also expressed disappointment over how his international career was coming to an end, arguing that the football legend deserves a fitting farewell.

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Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo will continue playing for Al-Nassr as he is under contract with the Saudi Pro club until June 2027, focusing exclusively on club football for the remainder of his playing career.

Also Read: Al Nassr Rests Star Cristiano Ronaldo for Vital AFC Champions League Run