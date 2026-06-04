FIFA has reversed its stadium policy for the 2026 World Cup, now banning fans from bringing reusable water bottles into venues. The updated Code of Conduct removes a clause that previously allowed them, raising concerns over fan hydration and costs.

FIFA Reverses Policy, Bans Reusable Water Bottles

FIFA has made a last-minute reversal of its World Cup stadium policy, banning fans from bringing water bottles into venues across North America. According to the New York Times, FIFA's official Stadium Code of Conduct included a clause which said: "For the avoidance of doubt, empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to (1 litre in) capacity, may be brought into the Stadium."

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However, FIFA has informed World Cup ticket holders that it has updated its code of conduct, notifying fans that "reusable water bottles are no longer permitted at FIFA World Cup 2026 stadiums." The code of conduct, updated on June 2, removed previous guidance that allowed fans to bring empty, reusable plastic bottles into stadiums. "For the avoidance of doubt, reusable water bottles may not be brought into the stadium." Other types of bottles are also prohibited because they could cause injury if thrown.

Controversy Likely Over Ban and Commercial Interests

The ban on reusable plastic bottles is likely to prove controversial, as fans will no longer be able to refill an empty bottle at a water fountain or dispenser inside stadiums. At last summer's Club World Cup, where players and supporters raised concerns about extreme heat, bottled water was sold at FIFA venues for between $4 and $6. While prices for the 2026 World Cup have yet to be announced, FIFA maintains a long-standing partnership with Coca-Cola, and its bottled water brand, Dasani, is expected to be available at World Cup stadiums.

Expanded Tournament Sees Record Participation

FIFA has also confirmed a record-breaking participation for the upcoming World Cup 2026, with final squad lists revealing 1,248 players from 48 nations set to compete in the expanded global tournament. Argentina are the reigning champion of the FIFA World Cup after winning the 2022 marquee tournament in Qatar.

With just a few days remaining until kick-off, the latest figures underline the unprecedented scale of the competition, which will feature more teams, players and matches than any previous edition of the marquee event. (ANI)