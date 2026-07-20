Ferran Torres's 106th-minute goal secured Spain's second FIFA World Cup title with a 1-0 extra-time victory over defending champions Argentina. The win completes a historic double for Spain, who also won the UEFA Euro 2024 title.

'I can't believe it': Ferran Torres on scoring World Cup winner

Spain star Ferran Torres said he was struggling to believe he had scored the goal that secured his country's second FIFA World Cup title, admitting he was still trying to process the moment after the victory over Lionel Messi's Argentina. Speaking to the host broadcaster in a video shared by DAZN Football on X after Spain's 1-0 extra-time win in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, Torres said he simply reacted when the opportunity came his way. "Honestly, I can't believe it. I just... trying to enjoy, but... I don't know what's happening. Honestly, I didn't think too much. I just... saw the ball coming to me and I just shoot with the power of all the... all the Spanish people," Torres said.

Spain clinched their second World Cup title with a 1-0 victory over defending champions Argentina after extra time in the final at MetLife Stadium. Substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute to seal the title.

Spain's remarkable campaign

Under De la Fuente, Spain completed a remarkable campaign built on defensive solidity and disciplined performances, conceding only once in eight matches on their way to lifting football's biggest prize. The triumph also saw Spain add the FIFA World Cup crown to their UEFA Euro 2024 title, marking another major achievement under De la Fuente's leadership.

How the final unfolded

Coming to the contest, Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win their second FIFA World Cup title, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute after a headed assist from Nico Williams. Despite making 12 saves, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could not prevent Torres' strike.

Spain dominated possession and created most of the chances, while Argentina failed to register a single attempt during normal time and were reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card late in regulation. Spain's victory completed an unbeaten World Cup campaign and added the 2026 world title to their UEFA Euro 2024 triumph.

Record-breaking final

During the clash, Spain's Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, both aged 19, became the fourth and fifth teenagers to feature in a FIFA World Cup final. They joined Brazil's Pele (17 in 1958), Italy's Giuseppe Bergomi (18 in 1982), and France's Kylian Mbappe (19 in 2018), with all five ending up on the winning side.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi also set a new record by becoming the oldest outfield player to appear in a FIFA World Cup final at 39 years and 25 days, surpassing Sweden's Gunnar Gren, who was 37 years and 241 days old when he played against Brazil in the 1958 final. The 2026 final also marked Messi's third appearance in a FIFA World Cup final, having previously featured in the 2014 and 2022 editions. He became only the second player to reach that milestone after Brazil legend Cafu, who played in the finals of 1994, 1998 and 2002. (ANI)