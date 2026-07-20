Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente praised his players' unity after beating Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win the FIFA World Cup 2026. The coach became the oldest to win the title, while Spain set a record for fewest goals conceded.

De la Fuente Hails 'Exceptional' Players

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente hailed his players for their unity, commitment and faith in their style of play after guiding La Roja to their second FIFA World Cup title with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina, according to The Athletic. Reflecting on the triumph after the final at MetLife Stadium, De la Fuente said he was proud to have been part of the journey with a generation of players who continued to improve while remaining committed to their footballing philosophy. "I feel so much pride for this generation of footballers, who have kept improving, always faithful to our idea (of football). They are great footballers, with exceptional talent. But above all I'm proud to have accompanied them on this journey, for me it is an honour," De la Fuente said, as quoted by The Athletic.

An emotional De la Fuente praised the togetherness within the squad, describing the players as role models for Spanish sport and society. "I don't want to cry, it wouldn't look good, but I am very emotional after having looked back. We've talked a lot with the players, we've given everything, and this is marvellous. These players have given us an example of a group, of a team, a family, role models for Spanish sport, Spanish youth, Spain itself. Together we are stronger, nobody can doubt that," he added.

The Spain coach admitted his side could have settled the contest earlier but acknowledged the challenge posed by a resilient Argentina side, even after the defending champions were reduced to 10 men following Enzo Fernandez's dismissal. "The game could have been decided a long time before... But this is a World Cup final and even against 10, you have to suffer. But we like to suffer, we've shown we're ready for everything," he said, as quoted by The Athletic.

Record-Breaking Victory for La Roja

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente etched his name into the record books after guiding La Roja to the FIFA World Cup 2026 title, becoming the oldest manager to win the tournament, while his side also set the record for the fewest goals conceded during a successful World Cup campaign, according to Guinness World Records' X handle.

Guinness World Records confirmed on X that De la Fuente is now the oldest coach to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy. The world records body also noted that Spain conceded just one goal throughout their victorious campaign, the fewest ever by a team that went on to win the FIFA World Cup.

Spain clinched their second World Cup title with a 1-0 victory over defending champions Argentina after extra time in the final at MetLife Stadium. Substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute to seal the title.

Under De la Fuente, Spain completed a remarkable campaign built on defensive solidity and disciplined performances, conceding only once in eight matches on their way to lifting football's biggest prize. The triumph also saw Spain add the FIFA World Cup crown to their UEFA Euro 2024 title, marking another major achievement under De la Fuente's leadership. (ANI)