FC Goa defeated league leaders Mumbai City FC 2-0, handing them their first loss of the ISL 2025-26 season. Goals from Sahil Tavora and a spectacular strike from Muhammed Nemil secured the victory for the Gaurs at Fatorda.

FC Goa produced a commanding performance to defeat league leaders Mumbai City FC 2-0 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Margao, on Saturday, handing the Islanders their first defeat of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season. Goals from Sahil Tavora and Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil, including a stunning long-range strike just before half-time, ensured that the Gaurs made the most of their dominance, while a disciplined defensive display kept Mumbai City at bay throughout the contest. Nemil was named the Player of the Match for his influential display, as per a press release.

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Gaurs Control from the Start

The hosts started brightly and controlled possession in the opening exchanges, moving the ball with purpose and looking to break down Mumbai City's organised defensive structure. Early attempts from Raynier Fernandes and Sahil Tavora hinted at Goa's attacking intent, though the Islanders' backline, marshalled by Nuno Reis and Bijay Chhetri, held firm. Mumbai City, meanwhile, looked to threaten on the counter, with midfielder Jorge Pereyra Diaz and winger Noufal PN involved in sporadic forward moves, but clear-cut chances were hard to come by as Goa dictated the tempo.

Tavora Breaks the Deadlock

The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute following sustained pressure from the hosts. A corner from Dejan Drazic caused chaos inside the Mumbai penalty area, and after an initial effort was blocked, Sahil Tavora reacted quickest to guide the loose ball into the bottom corner, giving FC Goa a deserved lead. Mumbai attempted an immediate response, with Noufal testing Goa keeper Hrithik Tiwari from distance and Joni Kauko seeing a follow-up effort blocked, but Goa continued to look the more composed side.

Nemil's Stunner Doubles the Lead

The Gaurs doubled their advantage in stoppage time of the first half with a moment of brilliance. After winning an aerial duel in midfield, Muhammed Nemil was picked out by Raynier Fernandes, took a touch, and unleashed a spectacular left-footed strike from nearly 35 yards that flew into the top corner, leaving Phurba Lachenpa with no chance and sending the home crowd into raptures.

Resolute Defence Secures Win

Holding a 2-0 lead at the break, Goa entered the second half with confidence, while Mumbai City pushed men forward in search of a way back into the contest. The Islanders dominated possession after the restart, but Goa's defensive unit, led by Pol Moreno and Sandesh Jhingan, remained resolute. Attempts from Pereyra Diaz and Lallianzuala Chhangte were either blocked or failed to trouble Tiwari, as Mumbai struggled to find the final pass in the attacking third.

Mumbai continued to press, introducing fresh legs in the latter stages, but Goa's defensive discipline and organisation ensured that clear opportunities remained limited. Tiwari was called into action on a few occasions, notably to deny substitute Vikram Partap Singh, while long-range efforts from Noufal and Chhangte failed to find the target.

In the closing minutes, Mumbai City came agonisingly close when Chhangte delivered a dangerous cross across goal, but substitute Zothanpuia couldn't find the finishing touch, summing up a frustrating evening for the Islanders.

At the final whistle, FC Goa secured a deserved 2-0 victory, moving up to third in the table with 16 points from nine matches. Mumbai City FC, despite the defeat, remain at the top with 18 points, but their unbeaten run comes to an end as the title race tightens. (ANI)