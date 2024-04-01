Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    F1 owner Liberty Media takes over MotoGP in staggering $4.53 billion deal with Dorna

    F1 owner Liberty Media takes over MotoGP in staggering $4.53 billion deal with Dorna
    Liberty Media, the US-based owner of Formula One, on Monday revealed its acquisition of Dorna, the parent company of MotoGP. The world's premier motorcycle racing championship is valued at 4.2 billion euros ($4.53 billion), according to a statement from MotoGP.

    Dorna will stay an independently run company attributed to Liberty Media's Formula One Group tracking stock and continue to be based in Madrid, with long-serving Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta remaining in his position, the statement added.

    "This is the perfect next step in the evolution of MotoGP, and we are excited for what this milestone brings to Dorna, the MotoGP paddock and racing fans," Ezpeleta said.

    Under the agreement, Liberty Media will purchase approximately 86% of Dorna, while Dorna management will retain around 14% of its equity. The completion of the deal is anticipated by the end of 2024.

    The transaction values Dorna/MotoGP at an enterprise value of 4.2 billion euros and an equity value of 3.5 billion euros, as stated in the announcement.

    Dorna Sports, which was owned by British private investment company Bridgepoint Group to the tune of approximately 40%, is also responsible for promoting the World Superbike Championship and the all-electric MotoE.

    "We are thrilled to expand our portfolio of leading live sports and entertainment assets with the acquisition of MotoGP," Liberty Media President and CEO Greg Maffei said.

    "The business has significant upside, and we intend to grow the sport for MotoGP fans, teams, commercial partners and our shareholders."

    The takeover could attract regulatory scrutiny. CVC Capital Partners, who sold Formula One to Liberty in 2017, were cleared by the European Commission to buy F1 in 2006 on condition they sold Dorna.

    Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) bought a 39% stake in Dorna from Bridgepoint in 2012. The remaining shares were owned by Dorna management, whose stake has dropped to 14% following the takeover.

     

