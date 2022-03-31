F1 fans shocked after Hamilton reveals he is 'struggling mentally and emotionally'

The seven-time Formula One world champion, who finished 10th at last Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, made the admission via a post on his Instagram story on Thursday.

"It has been such a tough year already with everything that is happening around us. Hard some days to stay positive. I have struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time; to keep going is a constant effort, but we have to keep fighting. We have so much to do and to achieve," Hamilton expressed.

The Brit, who has won more F1 races than any driver in the sport's history, has endured a tough start to the 2022 season and is contesting his 16th season on the grid. In the opening race in Bahrain, Hamilton finished third, and after the missile strike during Friday's practice in Jeddah, the 37-year-old had said, "I just want to go home."

In his Thursday's Instagram story, the Mercedes driver continued, "I am writing to tell you it is OK to feel the way you do, just know that you are not alone and that we are going to get through this. A friend reminded me today, you are so powerful, and you can do anything you put your mind to. We can do anything we put our mind to."

"Let's remember to live in gratitude for another day to rise. Sending you love and light," Hamilton concluded.

Several F1 fans took to Twitter to express shock over Hamilton's admission. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

The British racer who will be back on track at the Australian Grand Prix is 29 points behind championship leader Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Last year, at the Abu Dhabi GP, Hamilton agonisingly missed out on a record-breaking eighth world title when rival Max Verstappen was controversially given a chance to pass him on the last lap by now-sacked race director Michael Masi.

The FIA has since admitted Masi's decision to let five cars between Hamilton and Verstappen unlap themselves under the safety car was a 'human error', but Verstappen's race and championship victory still stands.