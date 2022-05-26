F1 fans mock Bernie Ecclestone after former boss arrested for illegally carrying a gun

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone was arrested for attempting to board a flight with a gun in Brazil on Wednesday, police have confirmed.

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone was arrested for attempting to board a flight illegally carrying a gun in Brazil on Wednesday, police have confirmed. The 91-year-old intended to fly to Switzerland on a private jet.

According to a statement, the Brazil police found an undocumented LW Seecamp .32 gun in Ecclestone's luggage during an X-ray screening. The British business magnate was arrested and taken to a facility at Viracopos airport in Campinas.

Though Ecclestone acknowledged owning the gun, he added, being unaware it was in his luggage. The ex-F1 boss paid bail and was free to travel to Switzerland.

According to reports, Ecclestone, married to Brazilian-born Fabiana, attended several events in the South American country this month, including a local Stock Car race in the countryside near Sao Paulo and a meeting with triple world champion Nelson Piquet in Brasilia. Mrs Ecclestone is an FIA vice-president and a World Motor Sport Council member.

Ecclestone's arrest for illegally carrying a gun has sparked massive outrage on Twitter, with several users posting memes to mock the former F1 boss. Here's a look at some of the reactions: