UP CM Yogi Adityanath congratulated the Indian contingent for winning 39 medals, including 13 gold, at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. He called it a 'glorious chapter' and praised the athletes for their stellar and historic performance.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated the Indian contingent for its performance at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, where the country won 39 medals, including 13 gold.

In a post on X, Yogi Adityanath described India's performance as a "glorious chapter" in the country's sporting journey and praised the athletes for their stellar showing. "A glorious chapter in India's sporting journey! Heartiest congratulations to our exceptional athletes for their stellar performance at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, winning 39 medals, including 13 Golds," he wrote.

A glorious chapter in India's sporting journey! Heartiest congratulations to our exceptional athletes for their stellar performance at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, winning 39 medals, including 13 Golds. From India's finest-ever performance in Boxing to historic… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 3, 2026

'Historic achievements' in various disciplines

Highlighting India's achievements across various disciplines, the UP Chief Minister said the country's athletes registered historic performances in boxing, athletics, judo and para-athletics. "From India's finest-ever performance in Boxing to historic achievements in Athletics, Judo and Para-Athletics, our athletes have scripted many memorable firsts and brought immense pride to the nation," Yogi said.

He also credited the country's sporting ecosystem for India's success, saying sustained focus on world-class infrastructure, athlete welfare and grassroots talent identification has contributed to the growth of Indian sport. "These accomplishments reflect the transformative sporting ecosystem nurtured under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi, with sustained emphasis on world-class infrastructure, athlete welfare and identification of grassroots talent," the UP Chief Minister added.

Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the athletes, coaches and support staff for their contribution and said their dedication would inspire future generations. "Congratulations to every athlete, coach and member of the support staff. Your discipline, determination and dedication will inspire generations. Jai Hind!" he concluded.

India to host centenary games in 2030

The curtains came down on the 2026 Commonwealth Games after 11 days of competition, with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, hosts of the landmark centenary edition in 2030, during a glittering closing ceremony.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games will be held in Ahmedabad, making India only the second nation after Australia to host the multi-sport event on more than one occasion. India had previously staged the Games in New Delhi in 2010.

The Commonwealth Games flag and baton were presented to India's representatives, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha, and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi as part of the official handover ceremony.

India's medal haul

India also had plenty to celebrate on the sporting front, finishing fourth in the medals table with a haul of 39 medals, 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to cap off a successful campaign.

Although India's tally was lower than the 61 medals won in Birmingham in 2022, the context tells a different story. Thirty of those medals had come in sports that were dropped from the Glasgow programme. With only 122 athletes compared to 210 four years ago, India still managed to maintain its fourth-place finish while producing an even better medal conversion rate, with 38 athletes returning home with medals. Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh was the only Indian to win two medals.

With the ceremonial handover complete, the focus now shifts to Ahmedabad, which will host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030. (ANI)