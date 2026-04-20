The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) has unveiled its Glasgow franchise, the 'Glasgow Mugafians'. West Indies legend Chris Gayle is a co-owner and brand ambassador, joining owner Tansha Batra. The team is backed by the Mugafi Group.

The European T20 Premier League (ETPL), Europe's first ICC-sanctioned T20 franchise league, announced the 'Glasgow Mugafians', the league's Glasgow-based franchise representing Scotland, on Monday. Backed by the Mugafi Group as founding partner, the franchise is owned by Tansha Batra, with West Indies legend Chris Gayle joining as Co-Owner and Global Brand Ambassador.

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According to a press release from ETPL, Mugafi Group, the media, entertainment, and IP platform founded by Vipul Agrawal, will provide the commercial, content, and digital infrastructure to support the franchise's global ambitions.

About the European T20 Premier League (ETPL)

The ETPL is a joint venture between Cricket Ireland and Rules Global (Rules X). It is co-founded and co-owned by Abhishek Bachchan, Saurav Banerjee (former Co-CEO of NDTV and Partner at Kalaari Capital), Priyanka Kaul (former CEO of Forbes), and Dhiraj Malhotra (former CEO of Delhi Capitals and former GM of BCCI) - partners at Rules Global. The league is being developed in partnership with Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland and Royal Dutch Cricket Association.

The inaugural edition of the ETPL will take place from August 26 to September 20, 2026, featuring six franchises representing Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, and Rotterdam, competing in 33 matches.

Stakeholders on the Glasgow Franchise Launch

Speaking about the Glasgow franchise, Abhishek Bachchan, Co-owner, ETPL, said, "We are delighted to welcome the Mugafi Group and Chris Gayle to this journey. Europe represents one of the most exciting frontiers for cricket, a region rich in sporting culture, diversity and untapped potential. With the ETPL, we are not just building a league but creating a platform that can unlock talent, unite markets and establish Europe as a powerful new centre of the global game."

Speaking about the acquisition of the Glasgow franchise, Vipul Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Mugafi Group, said, "Every major sport in the world is now an eyeballs business. Cricket has 2.5 billion fans and the fastest-growing viewership of any sport on the planet. The IP sitting inside a founding-position franchise in Europe's first ICC-sanctioned league, owned by someone like Chris Gayle, in a city like Glasgow, with a South Asian diaspora built for cricket, that is a once-in-a-generation asset. Mugafi exists to build and back IP that lasts. That's exactly what this is."

Tansha Batra, Owner, Glasgow Mugafians, said, "This is not about bringing cricket to Scotland. Cricket has been here for a very long time - in the parks, in the clubs, in the communities. What we're building is a franchise that finally gives all of that a professional home. Glasgow Mugafians is where Scotland's cricket story stops being a secret and starts being told to the world."

Chris Gayle, Co-Owner and Global Brand Ambassador, Glasgow Mugafians said, "Stepping into the role of co-owner of Glasgow Mugafians marks an exciting new chapter for me. The ETPL is already creating waves globally, and having played in franchise leagues around the world, I'm confident this will be something special. Europe represents cricket's final frontier, and the ETPL has the potential to unravel promising local talent and nurture future heroes who will strengthen the sport in that region. I can't wait to get started on this new journey."

Star-Studded Franchise Line-up

The ETPL has attracted some of the most credible names in world cricket and sport as franchise owners. The Amsterdam franchise is backed by Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh and hockey icon Jamie Dwyer, with Mitchell Marsh as captain. Belfast is co-owned by Glenn Maxwell, while Edinburgh is backed by New Zealand internationals Kyle Mills and Nathan McCullum, with Mitchell Santner as captain. Glasgow now joins this distinguished line-up, with Chris Gayle and Tansha Batra at the helm, backed by the Mugafi Group. (ANI)